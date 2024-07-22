New Book 'When Lightning Strikes: Hearing God’s Call' by Rev. Lonnie Ott Offers Insight into the Spiritual Journey
EINPresswire.com/ -- Pastor and author Rev. Lonnie Ott has announced the release of his latest book, "When Lightning Strikes: Hearing God’s Call." In this insightful work, Ott delves into the profound and personal journey of discerning and answering God's call in one's life.
"When Lightning Strikes" is not just a book; it's a guide for believers seeking to understand the multifaceted ways in which God communicates with His people. Through scriptural exploration and personal anecdotes, Ott navigates the reader through the various dimensions of God's call, from repentance and salvation to spiritual empowerment and fellowship.
Drawing from his 45 years of pastoral experience across several states, Ott brings a wealth of wisdom to his readers.
With a Bachelor of Science in Sociology and a Master of Divinity, Ott's credentials underscore his deep understanding of the human experience and theological insight.
Ott's journey to writing "When Lightning Strikes" was inspired by his mentoring of two young men preparing for pastoral ministry. Through this experience, Ott felt a stirring in his heart to illuminate the universal call of God upon all believers. His hope is that readers across the nation will be encouraged to walk intimately with Jesus each day.
"In every circumstance of life, God is there, indwelling us and empowering us to follow His lead as we grow in faith and become more like Jesus," says Ott.
Lonnie Ott's debut book promises to be a transformative read for those seeking to deepen their spiritual journey and answer the call of God on their lives. "When Lightning Strikes: Hearing God’s Call" is now available for purchase on Amazon.
For more information about Rev. Lonnie Ott and his work, visit his blog "Bible Insights with Pastor L.A. Ott" at pastorlaott.blogspot.com.
Atticus Publishing LLC
