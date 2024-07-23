Modern Epistles: A Call to the Contemporary Church - Book Launch by Sam Johnston
An explorative guide urging the modern church to embrace unity and authenticity, focusing and returning to the core teachings of the Apostle Paul and the Gospel
The modern church has a bright future through returning to the heart of the Gospel, embracing unity and authenticity in Christ.”NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In partnership with the Christ Focused Network (@ChristFocussed) we are thrilled to announce the book release of Modern Epistles: A Call to the Contemporary Church, a compelling new book by Sam Johnston that urges the modern Christian church to return to the core teachings of the Gospel. This timely work encourages unity, authenticity, and a deeper commitment to Christ in today’s diverse and complex Christian landscape.
Modern Epistles serves as a celebration, critique, and guide, offering practical advice and biblical insights to help the church navigate contemporary challenges while staying true to its foundational beliefs. The book is structured into three key sections:
Introduction and Background
The book opens with an introduction that rekindles the spirit of Apostle Paul in the modern church, providing a comprehensive background on Paul's life, teachings, and lasting influence on Christianity. It emphasizes the relevance of Paul’s teachings today, challenging readers to apply his canonical letters to the contemporary issues facing the Western church.
Part 1: To the Non-Denominational Churches
This section addresses the commercialization of worship, urging churches to foster genuine community engagement and spiritual authenticity. It explores the balance between cultural relevance and biblical fidelity, offering strategies for building authentic Christian communities. Key topics include doctrinal unity, strong leadership, accountability, and navigating social issues biblically. The book also discusses the opportunities and challenges of technology and digital ministry, emphasizing the importance of maintaining faith integrity in the digital age.
Part 2: To the Evangelical Churches
Focusing on evangelical churches' involvement in politics and social justice, this section stresses the importance of gospel-centric political engagement and warns against political idolatry. It advocates for a balanced approach to faith and science, promoting constructive dialogue without compromising biblical truths. The book encourages evangelical churches to embrace their prophetic role, speaking truth to power with love and grace, and concludes with a call to gospel-centered action, urging believers to live out the transformative power of the Gospel in all areas of life.
About the Author
Sam Johnston, originating from Wales, UK, and now residing in NC, USA, is a respected Entrepreneur, Minister and Author known for his insightful contributions to contemporary Christian thought. With a passion for revitalizing the modern church, Johnston brings a wealth of knowledge and insight to this transformative work. His previous works have garnered praise for their depth, clarity, and practical application of biblical principles.
Modern Epistles: A Call to the Contemporary Church is available now on Amazon and at leading bookstores.
Sam Johnston
Christ Focussed Network
