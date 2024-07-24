Intervention TV Star, OpiAID Ambassador

Interventionist Mike Diamond Leverages Latest Innovation to Help Fight Opioid Epidemic

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A&E reality star, Mike Diamond, announced today his appointment as Ambassador to OpiAID, a leading tech company providing innovative solutions for the treatment of substance dependence.

Diamond, a certified addiction recovery expert and interventionist, is also the latest addition on A&E’s hit show ‘Intervention’, now in its 25th season. The Emmy award-winning series profiles people whose uncontrollable addiction to drugs, alcohol, or compulsive behavior has brought them to the brink of destruction and has devastated their family and friends. Millions tune in each week to watch these powerful transformations.

“Being on the show is very rewarding,” says Diamond. “I’m truly grateful to be able to help people who are lost in their addictions—the show is incredible and I’m honored to be part of it as it allows me to use my story to educate and inspire others to live their best lives.”

At the height of his career in 2006, while shooting a TV show for VH1, Diamond realized that he needed to turn his life around or risk losing everything, including his life.

“I decided to get sober,” says Diamond. “Since then, I've devoted my life to helping others, which is why OpiAID is such a great fit for me.”

“We’re thrilled to have Mike on our team,” says Dino Miliotis, spokesman for OpiAID. “Mike’s recovery story and all he embodies aligns perfectly with our mission—helping our neighbors in recovery.”

OpiAID is a data science company that has been working on making addiction treatment safer and more effective, offering decision support technology to clinicians in Medically Assisted Treatment (MAT) also referred to as Medication for Opioid Use Disorder (MOUD), leading to better clinical outcomes.

MAT has long been recognized as a cornerstone of effective opioid addiction treatment, combining medications with counseling and behavioral therapies to address the complex nature of substance use disorder.

Now, AI-powered tools, including wrist worn smart devices, are enhancing the efficacy and accessibility of MAT, empowering healthcare providers and patients alike.

Using OpiAID’s sophisticated algorithms and predictive analytics, AI algorithms analyze vast amounts of data to personalize treatment plans, and predict patient outcomes with unprecedented accuracy.

According to OpiAID, leveraging real-time patient data and continuously learning from treatment outcomes, the AI enables healthcare providers to tailor MAT [MOUD] interventions to the unique needs of each individual, maximizing effectiveness and minimizing risks.

“Personalized care—that’s a real game-changer,” says Diamond. “I believe this technology should be available in every treatment center in America.”

"Mike and I agree that the initial stages of treatment are crucial for long-term recovery," says Miliotis. "That's why we're collaborating with treatment centers nationwide, implementing our technology where we believe it will have the most impact."

In the future, OpiAID will introduce a mobile app, to expand clinical and network support into the community. According to Miliotis, it will enable OpiAID to help patients gain a deeper understanding of their physical well-being by monitoring a structured recovery plan. Furthermore, the app will facilitate global communication with the patient's clinical care team and support network, thereby enhancing the safety and effectiveness of MAT treatment programs.