New Children's Book Series Challenges Olympic Athlete Stereotypes and Celebrates Illustrators and Characters of Color

Exploring All I Can Do Book Series

*Shining a Light on Diversity*

MILWAUKEE, WI, USA, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Critically acclaimed author Nia Obotette is making history with her new book series, Exploring All I Can Do, which celebrates characters of color in sports just in time for the excitement of the 2024 Summer Olympics.

In a literary world where representation often falls short, Exploring All I Can Do shines a spotlight on African-American children inspired to participate in sports such as triathlons, archery, fencing, and hockey – fields that typically have an underrepresentation of people of color.

The series currently includes four books:
Exploring All I Can Do - Hockey
Exploring All I Can Do - Fencing
Exploring All I Can Do - Snowboarding & Skiing
Exploring All I Can Do - Triathlon

A fifth book, Exploring All I Can Do - Archery, is scheduled for release in Fall 2024.

Each book is designed to introduce children of all ages to a variety of sports they might not typically consider, emphasizing the importance of physical activity, outdoor play, and overall well-being.

What makes this series truly exceptional is its profound dedication to representation and equity. Each book not only features characters of color but is also illustrated by a gifted artist of color. This series embodies Nia Obotette’s unwavering commitment to redefining the narrative for people of color in sports. By showcasing diverse talent and perspectives, this series seeks to dismantle stereotypes and inspire a new generation, heralding a transformative moment just in time for the Summer Olympics.

To learn more about each book, the author, and the talented illustrators, visit www.niatheauthor.com

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:
Nia Obotette is an award-winning author, athlete, and inspirational speaker. She takes great pride in sharing stories with readers of all ages and loves introducing multi- generational characters into her books.

Nia Obotette
Your Life Has Purpose
+ +1 4144393838
