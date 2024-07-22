Lizzie Dipp Metzger Named #11 on Forbes Top Financial Security Professionals and #2 Best-in-State
Forbes has ranked Lizzie as the #11 Top Financial Security Professional and the #2 Best-in-State Financial Security Professional for 2024.EL PASO, TX, USA, July 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lizzie Dipp Metzger, Founder of Crown Wealth Strategies and a Financial Adviser offering investment advisory services through Eagle Strategies, has achieved remarkable recognition. Forbes has ranked her as the #11 Top Financial Security Professional and the #2 Best-in-State Financial Security Professional for 2024. These prestigious accolades underscore her commitment to excellence and client success.
Lizzie’s expertise spans high net worth business succession, estate planning, and financial strategies. Her achievements include being part of the Top of the Table at MDRT and serving on the Advisory Board of Directors at New York Life. She has consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership and dedication to her clients’ financial well-being.
“I am deeply honored by this recognition,” says Lizzie. “It reflects the hard work of our entire team at Crown Wealth Strategies and our unwavering commitment to our clients’ financial goals. ”Forbes’ rankings are independently determined by SHOOK Research, based on performance data from 12/31/22 to 12/31/23. Lizzie’s consistent presence on this prestigious list underscores her impact in the financial industry.
Lizzie Dipp Metzger is a Certified Financial Planner® (CFP®) and holds the Master of Science in Financial Services (MSFS) designation. She offers investment advisory services through Eagle Strategies, a Registered Investment Adviser, and securities through NYLIFE Securities LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC. Lizzie’s commitment to her clients’ financial success has earned her numerous accolades and recognition.
Crown Wealth Strategies, founded by Lizzie Dipp Metzger, provides comprehensive financial planning services to individuals, families, and businesses. Their mission is to empower clients to achieve their financial goals through personalized strategies and expert guidance. For media inquiries or interviews, please contact Paulette Acosta Hayen, Crown Wealth Strategies Phone: 915-613-4300 Email: clients@crownws.com
Crown Wealth Strategies offers investment advisory services through Eagle Strategies, a Registered Investment Adviser. Lizzie is also a Registered Representative offering securities through NYLIFE Securities LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC, a Licensed Insurance Agency. 201 E. Main, Suite 600, El Paso, TX 79901; 915-534-3200. Member Agent of The Nautilus Group®, a service of New York Life Insurance Company. Crown Wealth Strategies is not affiliated with or owned by New York Life or its subsidiaries.
Data provided by SHOOK®Research, LLC. Data as of 12/31/23.
Source: Forbes.com (July, 2024).
Neither SHOOK nor Forbes receives any compensation in exchange for placement on its Top Financial Security Professionals (FSP) rankings, which are determined independently (see methodology). FSP refers to professionals who are properly licensed to sell life insurance and annuities. FSPs may also hold other credentials and licenses which would allow them to offer investments and securities products through those licenses. Ranking algorithm is based on qualitative measures learned through telephone, virtual, and in-person interviews to measure best practices, client retention, industry experience, credentials, review of compliance records, and firm nominations; and quantitative criteria, such as assets under management, sales figures, and revenue generated for their firms. Investment performance is not a criterion because client objectives and risk tolerances vary, and these professionals rarely have audited performance reports. Individuals must carefully choose the right FSP for their own situation and perform their own due diligence. SHOOK’s research and rankings provide opinions intended to help individuals choose the right FSP and are not indicative of future performance or representative of any one client’s experience. Past performance is not an indication of future results. For more information, please see www.SHOOKresearch.com. SHOOK is a registered trademark of SHOOK Research, LLC
Council is an annual New York Life recognition program based on agent production from July 1- June 30.
The Million Dollar Round Table (MDRT), The Premier Association of Financial Professionals, is recognized globally as the standard of excellence for life insurance sales performance in the insurance and financial services industry.
