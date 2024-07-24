Linqia Launches “On the Street” Creator Offering Amidst Surge in Emerging Content Style
There are over 500k Instagram posts under the hashtag #onthestreetSAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Linqia, the premier influencer marketing agency for enterprise brands, today announced the launch of “OTS”, a new offering that enables brands to tap into established “On the Street” creators to develop the trendy style of content you are likely increasingly seeing across your social media feeds.
Made famous by actor Billy Eichner, the style has exploded in recent years with over half a million posts and growing to the hashtag #onthestreet on Instagram alone. Everyone from magicians, to musical artists, to car enthusiasts are hitting the streets to film content that gives viewers a break from the selfie, in-home content that dominates short-form video feeds.
While it may look easy to film content of people interviewing others on the street, not many creators are able to pull it off successfully.
Linqia’s OTS offering covers the end-to-end management of executing high-quality interview content - including the most difficult and many times overlooked elements…
-Professional on-site video production
-Signed releases for anyone appearing in the content (interviewees and extras)
-Location scouting and prepping
-Pre and post-production
-Pre-approved brand safe and OTS experienced creators
“What we’ve found is that you need to have a proven track record of filming in this style,” says Keith Bendes, VP of Strategy at Linqia. “This is why we have a network of creators who are brand safe, experienced working with brands, and proven to create effective On The Street content."
Linqia also has producers on staff who have experience working on large-scale productions for companies like Viacom, the Food Network, and Discovery. Bendes said that their expertise when it comes to shooting content, the type of content that works, and how to grab the most interesting elements enables the best output for their partners.
In a recent On the Street campaign with partner MiraLAX, Linqia tapped Robyn Schall, NYC comedian, and digital correspondent for the Kelly Clarkson show, to educate New Yorkers on the Gut Gap - the constipation level difference between women and men. Linqia said it’s the combination of the right talent, the right message, and the right consumer reactions that deliver content gold.
“This style resonates with consumers because they want to see genuine reactions and comments from people who are not in on the content,” says Joe Fowler, one of the creators in Linqia’s OTS network. “Mastering this style is definitely an art, and those of us who do it well are happy to see it growing in popularity.”
Linqia says the demand for OTS content has skyrocketed in the last 12 months, and they anticipate that to continue into the coming year. One area they are pushing partners is to post more of the b-roll coming out of those content shoots.
“The hero spot is often what gets the most attention, but the b-roll can be even more engaging for consumers,” adds Bendes. “It also extends the lifecycle of the content from the same shoot, so a single On the Street campaign can garner a large swath of highly effective social content for a brand”.
About Linqia
Linqia is the calm in the chaotic sea of influencer marketing. As a full-service, tech-enabled platform, Linqia handles campaigns for the world’s leading brands from influencer selection to creative strategy to scale. While some influencer companies offer only technology and others operate as creative agencies, Linqia leverages both science and storytelling to help brands create emotive, human-first campaigns with inspiring content optimized by metrics-driven confidence.
