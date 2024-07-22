Royden Hudson Wins $900k in the Fanatics 5 Jackpot

NEW YORK, July 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Fanatics, a global digital sports platform, announced that Royden Hudson from Tennessee won $900,000 in Fanatics 5 Jackpot, the company’s new free to play game available on the Fanatics app. Michael Rubin, CEO of Fanatics, called Hudson, 56, of Chattanooga, TN to congratulate him on his epic win.

Fanatics 5 Jackpot is a free to play game on the new Fanatics app available for download on iOS and Android . The Fanatics 5 Jackpot prize is normally $250k, but since the Home Run Derby is a marquee event on the sports calendar, the total prize was pulsed to up to $1 million for the single event. On Monday, July 15, Hudson correctly picked the winner of four first round derby matchups along with how many home runs the winner recorded in those matchups. The fifth question saw Hudson correctly predict the length of Adolis Garcia's longest home run in round one. Hudson predicted 440 feet or under and Garcia’s longest home run was 435 feet.

“I have enjoyed playing these new free to play games on the Fanatics app,” said Hudson. “I took a chance and went with my gut in selecting Adolis Garcia and because he launched a 435-foot home run, I won this life changing money and I am going to take my wife to Hawaii.”









Every day customers like Royden Hudson are rewarded for their fandom with the new Fanatics app. The Fanatics app features an improved commerce experience to help fans shop their favorite teams and allows customers to play free daily games for a chance to win up to $1 million. To participate in the new free to play games, customers must download the app and sign up to make their selections on the night’s sporting events. The new free to play games on the Fanatics app include:

Fanatics 5 Daily: Make five quick sports predictions each weekday and get FanCash when you go 5 for 5. For a weekly streak, win up to $250K.

Fanatics 5 Jackpot: Hit the jackpot every Saturday with up to $250K up for grabs. The bolder your choices, the bigger your reward.

Perfect 9: Tic-Tac-Toe meets bingo. Place your picks just right each Sunday, and you could win up to $500K



