Senior Consulting Advisors Announces New Franchise in Sarasota, Florida
Expanding Comprehensive Senior Services Nationwide Through Franchise Growth
As part of our strategic expansion plan, we are actively seeking motivated entrepreneurs to join our franchise family and bring our brand to new heights in these dynamic regions.”SARASOTA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Senior Consulting Advisors, a company dedicated to helping seniors find the perfect living community or age in place with dignity and comfort, proudly announces the sale of its first franchise. The new franchise partner, Charles Rowley, will serve seniors and their families in Sarasota, Florida.
— Scott Miller, CEO
"We are thrilled and proud to have accomplished our first franchise sale in Florida," said Scott Miller, CEO of Senior Consulting Advisors. "It marks a significant milestone for our brand and further spotlights the value of our franchise opportunity to other operators and investors."
Senior Consulting Advisors, the franchise trademark brand of Florida Senior Consulting Advisors, continues to gain momentum and increased interest in its franchise model.
"In the upcoming months and year, our goals include increasing brand awareness, recruiting new franchisees, and providing exceptional support and training to our existing franchisees to ensure their success," stated Miller. "We also aim to open additional franchise locations in key markets to further establish our presence and drive revenue growth."
Some of those markets include areas throughout Florida and other southeastern states, including Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. "These areas present great growth opportunities and allow us to reach a wider audience of potential franchisees," Miller added.
At the outset of its expansion, high-demand territories are still available along Florida's east coast and around Naples, Florida.
"With prime locations available and a proven business model in place, this presents a fantastic opportunity for individuals looking to own a successful franchise in some of Florida's most sought-after areas," Miller emphasized. "As part of our strategic expansion plan, we are actively seeking motivated entrepreneurs to join our franchise family and bring our brand to new heights in these dynamic regions."
To become a key part of your community as a Senior Consulting Advisors franchise partner, call 800-969-7038 or email info@floridaseniorconsulting.com for more information.
About Senior Consulting Advisors
Senior Consulting Advisors is a leading provider of senior living consulting services, helping seniors and their families navigate the myriad of options available for senior living and aging in place. Our team of expert senior advisors offers personalized support, ensuring that each senior finds the ideal living arrangement to meet their needs and enhance their quality of life. Committed to excellence and compassion, Senior Consulting Advisors is dedicated to making the transition to senior living as smooth and stress-free as possible.
Scott Miller
Senior Consulting Advisors
info@floridaseniorconsulting.com