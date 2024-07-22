Inslee appoints Pat Sullivan to lead budget office, Sheri Sawyer to lead legislative affairs

WASHINGTON, July 22 - Gov. Jay Inslee announced two new appointments today. Inslee is appointing Pat Sullivan to serve as director of the Washington State Office of Financial Management, and Sheri Sawyer to serve as his new executive director of legislative affairs. Both positions serve on Inslee’s executive team.

Sullivan will succeed David Schumacher, who has held the role since 2013. Schumacher is stepping down in September for a new position as public affairs director for the Washington State Investment Board. In addition to being a member of the governor’s executive team, the OFM director also serves on the governor’s cabinet.

Sullivan has extensive experience in public policy and budgeting. He spent more than 17 years as an elected official in the Washington State House of Representatives, including 12 years as the majority leader. He served as the first mayor for the town of Covington, and worked as a senior legislative assistant to then King County councilmember Dow Constantine. Since 2022, he has worked with the governor's office, where he currently serves as the executive director of legislative affairs.

Sheri Sawyer, who is currently the deputy director of policy and outreach, will assume Sullivan's current role managing legislative affairs. Sawyer has been with Inslee's office for nearly a decade. She joined as a senior policy advisor in 2016. Earlier in her career, she worked for the Washington State Auditor's Office and the Association of Washington Cities.

"Pat is a tremendously talented negotiator with a track record of navigating complex laws and budgets," said Inslee. "He is a trusted leader among both parties in the Legislature and I know he will offer exceptional counsel and expertise to our agencies and our office.”

“I’m also happy that Sheri is willing to step into the role of leading legislative affairs,” Inslee continued. “I deeply value Sheri's expertise and advice, as do the legislators we work with. I look forward to continuing to work with both Pat and Sheri in their new roles."

Inslee also expressed his gratitude to David Schumacher, the outgoing OFM director, for his long-standing service and countless contributions. "David has been with my administration since day one and has become a close confidant and friend. During the past 12 years, our state has confronted historic challenges, from a pandemic and growing climate change impacts to a growing population driving significant demand for housing and services. Our success in making Washington a best state for business and workers and a leader in climate action is due in no small part to David’s leadership.”

"I've always relished the opportunity to collaborate with legislators and agency leaders to build budgets and programs that enable Washingtonians to thrive," said Sullivan. "It's an honor to take on this role at the helm of OFM."

"Washington has led the nation on so many fronts in recent years," said Sawyer. "We've been able to champion policies that foster equity and prosperity across the state. I'm proud to step into this new role on the administration's executive team."

Sullivan holds a bachelor's degree in political science from the University of Washington. Sawyer holds a bachelor's degree in environmental studies from the University of California Santa Barbara and a master's of public administration from the Evergreen State College.

These appointments are effective September 3.