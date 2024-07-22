Inslee appoints Lisa Keating director of the Washington State LGBTQ Commission

WASHINGTON, July 22 - Gov. Jay Inslee announced today he is appointing Lisa Keating director of the Washington State LGBTQ Commission The position was previously held by Manny Santiago, who served as the commission’s inaugural director when it launched in 2019. He left the commission in February 2024. Sheri Sawyer, deputy director of policy and outreach for the governor's office, has served as acting director.

Keating has extensive experience advocating on behalf of LGBTQ+ people in Washington state and nationally.

From 2021 to 2023, she served as the director of family engagement and policy with the GenderCool Project, a youth-led movement helping replace misinformed opinions with positive experiences meeting transgender and non-binary youth who are thriving. Prior to that, Keating founded and ran My Purple Umbrella, where she provided training on LGBTQ+ safety and inclusion for schools, healthcare facilities and community organizations.

"Throughout her career Lisa has worked to better the lives of those who count themselves part of the LGBTQ+ community here in Washington and across the country," said Inslee. "With her integrity, experience and dedication to public service she is well placed to lead this commission and advance the cause of building a stronger, more equitable Washington. I also want to thank Manny and Sheri for their leadership. Manny did tremendous work to build and strengthen the commission in its first years, and Sheri has made sure the commission maintained its momentum while we searched for a new director."

Keating has also worked as an ELO (expanded learning opportunities) provider at the Tacoma Public Schools. She was elected to the school board for Tacoma Public Schools in 2019 and currently serves as the board's president.

"The LGBTQ+ commission in Washington is doing groundbreaking work," said Keating. "From the statewide survey currently underway to the youth advisory council in development, I look forward to working with my colleagues to improve the way state government meets the needs of Washingtonians, in a manner that is inclusive and mindful of gender or sexual orientation."

This appointment is effective August 16.

Photo of Lisa Keating.