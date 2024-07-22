California officials say largest trial court in US victim of ransomware attack

A ransomware attack has shut down the computer system of the largest trial court in the country, officials with the Superior Court of Los Angeles County said. The court disabled its computer network systems upon discovery of the attack, and it will remain down through at least the weekend. A preliminary investigation shows no evidence that users’ data was compromised, according to the statement.
