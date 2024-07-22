Traffic Advisory: Bridge Inspection Lane Closures on I-695 July 24

(Washington, D.C.) - The District Department of Transportation (DDOT) will temporarily close single lanes on I-695 for bridge and tunnel inspections on July 24, 2024, weather permitting.



I-695/Southeast Freeway over M and O Street SE

Alternating right and left lane closures of Northbound I-695/Southeast Freeway over M and O Streets SE followed by alternating right and left lane closures of Southbound I-695/Southeast Freeway over M and O Streets SE on Wednesday, July 24, 2024, during the hours of 9:00 AM and 3:00 PM, weather permitting.

Traffic controls will be in place to warn drivers approaching the areas. Motorists should anticipate moderate-to-heavy delays due to the lane closures. Drivers are advised to stay alert while traveling through these locations and to be observant of the inspection personnel.

