Celebrity Chef Joe Sasto Launches Tantos, Italian Inspired Puffed Pasta Chips
Tantos launches as the first-ever and original puffed pasta chip. Breaking pasta from the confines of the dish, pasta is now an on the go snack.LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, July 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, celebrity Chef Joe Sasto from Bravo’s “Top Chef” and The Food Network is proud to announce the official launch of Tantos – the world’s first and only puffed pasta chip seasoned with classic Italian-American flavorings. Unveiling four tantalizing flavors Marinara, Cacio e Pepe, Pesto, and Classico – Tantos bursts with savory seasonings in every crunchy bite. Pasta is no longer limited to dining at home or in restaurants. With Tantos, Chef Joe Sasto has transcended the boundaries of a traditional pasta dish into a convenient on-the-go chip to highlight the intersection of where pasta meets snacking.
“I come from a big Italian family, and anyone who knows me knows my favorite things to eat are pasta and nachos,” said Joe Sasto (Creator and Founder of Tantos). “When I first created Tantos, it was a bit of a happy accident. I've spent several years perfecting each flavorful recipe to represent the classic pasta dishes my mother taught me how to make, just in a new and modern way.”
The brand name “Tantos” was inspired by the Italian expression “Tantos Si,” which roughly means “so much yes.” This indulgent-ish pasta chip was made for those that want to say YES to life. Perfect for school lunches, movie nights, TV binges, game nights, picnics, beach days, and more, Tantos is your new go-to snack for any occasion. Made with flour and water, then fried in oil and seasoned with Italian spices, Tantos is the original puffed pasta chip. Unlike other brands that use wheat flour alternatives as their base, Tantos honors pasta’s original ingredients. Say “arrivederci” to mundane snacks and “ciao” to an Italian-American snacking experience like never before!
“We’re excited to revolutionize the snack industry with our original pasta chip,” said Sean Knecht (CEO of Tantos). “Tantos is made for the culinary curious consumer who also appreciates pairing high-brow tastes with low-brow moments. Tantos gives you a piece of affordable luxury meant for life’s everyday occasions.”
Tantos is priced at $2.99 for a 1 oz bag (a serving size great for individuals on the go) and $6.99 for a 4 oz bag which is perfect for sharing. Available nationwide via the Tantos website www.eattantos.com, Amazon, and select grocery stores as of July 24th. These delectable pasta chips will also be available for a limited time at Pop Up Grocer in New York between July and September 2024. Those interested in wholesale orders can connect with Faire and Pod Foods. For additional information about Tantos please visit www.eattantos.com and be sure to follow the brand on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook via its social handle @eattantos for the latest updates.
###
About Tantos
Tantos is the original puffed pasta chip created by celebrity Chef Joe Sasto. Born from a passion for pasta and a dedication to culinary innovation, Tantos crosses the intersection of where pasta meets snacking. Available in four delectable flavors – Marinara, Cacio e Pepe, Pesto, and Classico – Tantos offers a flavor-packed experience that redefines snacking as we know it. To learn more about or try Tantos for yourself visit www.eattantos.com and be sure to follow the brand on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook via its social handle @eattantos for the latest updates.
About Chef Joe Sasto
Chef Joe Sasto is an acclaimed chef, cookbook author, culinary innovator, and passionate advocate for the art of Italian cuisine. With a background rooted in Michelin-starred kitchens and the rich traditions of his Italian heritage, Chef Joe Sasto is a celebrity chef not only in the culinary world, but within the social media landscape as well. Chef Sasto has a penchant for pushing the boundaries of culinary creativity, and has gained widespread recognition for his distinctive approach to cooking and his unwavering commitment to excellence. Known for his leadership skills, Sasto raised the Bay Area restaurants Lazy Bear to two Michelin stars and Quince to three Michelin stars. His quintessential mustache not only makes him one of the most recognized chefs in the U.S., but has also caught the eye of fans across social media platforms. Sasto has over 40+ million “likes'' and countless viral cooking videos via Instagram and TikTok. A recurring chef, judge, host, and personality across multiple shows on The Food Network, Bravo, PBS & Roku, Joe has become a network darling and ultimately made Food Network’s “Hot List” in 2022. A competitor at heart and renowned for his out-of-the-box cooking approach, Chef Sasto has been a recurring guest on “Guy Fieri’s Tournament of Champions,” “Guy’s Grocery Games,” and “Chopped.” In 2017, Sasto was a fan favorite in the 15th season of “Top Chef” in Colorado; and then invited back to compete in the 17th season of “Top Chef All-Stars” in Los Angeles. Through his work as a chef, educator, and culinary consultant, Chef Sasto continues to inspire and delight food enthusiasts worldwide with his extraordinary talent and infectious passion for all things pasta, food and travel. To learn more about Chef Joe Sasto visit his website www.joesasto.com or follow him on Instagram or TikTok at @chef.joe.sasto.
Ciarra Lee
Front of House Public Relations
ciarra@fohpr.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
TikTok