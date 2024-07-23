pkDO Foundation Sees Successes One Year After Launch of 100 PKD-Free Babies Program
Foundation marks anniversary of 100 PKD-Free Babies Program and having over 100 families in its grant registry, half actively pursuing having PKD-free children
As we reflect on the past year, we are proud of the success we have achieved in such a short time. Together, we will end the pain and heartbreak the disease brings and will create a world free of PKD.”WESTBURY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The PKD Outreach Foundation (pkDO), whose mission is to ensure that Polycystic Kidney Disease (PKD) is not passed on to future generations, celebrates its success today, July 23, 2024, the one-year anniversary of the launch of its 100 PKD-Free Babies initiative. The foundation is very pleased to announce that it has over 100 families in its grant registry with over half actively pursuing having PKD-free children. pkDO now has 10 families who are expecting or have already had a PKD free family with its support, with many more to come. The foundation has also secured partnerships with eight different medical centers and hospital systems across the United States, and significant discounts for pkDO grant participants with US Fertility and other fertility centers nationwide.
— Richard Kellner, Founder of the PKD Outreach Foundation
“As we reflect on the past year, we are proud of the success we have achieved in such a short time. Our progress is a testament to the dedication of our small team, the PKD community, volunteers, ambassadors and participating families. Moving forward, we are dropping the ‘100’ from our PKD Free Babies program. We will not stop until PKD is eliminated. We urge everyone to continue to assist us to raise awareness and let people know that there is a solution for PKD and we have grants available to help families have PKD-free babies. Together, we will end the pain and heartbreak this disease brings and will create a world free of PKD,” said Richard Kellner, Founder of the PKD Outreach Foundation.
The foundation is committed to sharing the solution for ensuring that future generations can live happy and healthy lives, instead of dealing with the pain and suffering caused by PKD. Through programs and initiatives, pkDO provides families with grants and discounts at top fertility centers across the country. Grant programs have been expanded in recent months to support Preimplantation Genetic Testing (PGT) and In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) treatments.
PKD is a genetic condition that affects over 600,000 people in the U.S. alone and is one of the leading causes of kidney failure. There is no cure and PKD and has a 50 percent chance of being passed onto future generations. Every year, 7,500 people are born with PKD, which is about one in every 500 births.
“When I was thinking about having a child, I didn’t even think it was possible to take away PKD for the next generation. When I talked to my nephrologist, I was stunned that genetic testing was an option. I soon found pkDO, who played a vital role in getting me my beautiful and healthy baby girl. My insurance did not cover any of the genetic testing and the pkDO organization came to the rescue. They helped me tremendously so that the genetic testing was not a financial burden on myself and I am eternally grateful. My beautiful Florence was born on June 13, 2024, PKD-free, and I couldn’t be prouder to say that. Thank you pkDO for helping my dreams become a reality,” said Abby Giller, of Los Angels, California.
To learn more about pkDO’s grant programs, to donate or become an ambassador committed to share the organization message, visit www.pkdo.org.
About pkDO Foundation
The PKD Outreach Foundation (pkDO) has a mission to end Polycystic Kidney Disease. pkDO partners with transplant centers, nutritionists, and reproductive specialists to help families find live kidney donors, discover ways to slow the progression of PKD, and to ultimately eliminate PKD from being passed down to the next generation. Our partners are the top experts in their fields and use the latest proven treatments for PKD. For more information about the foundation and grant programs visit www.pkdo.org.
