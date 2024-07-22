Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,140 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,230 in the last 365 days.

Yeman Collier to join UChicago Medicine as Chief Information Officer

Yeman Collier, a seasoned executive with more than 17 years of leadership experience in information technology, will assume the role of Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer at the University of Chicago Medicine starting July 29.

Collier joins UChicago Medicine from UT Health San Antonio, where he has served as Vice President and CIO since 2012. During his tenure there, he provided strategic direction, guiding the organization’s IT resources through a period of growth and innovation. His leadership was pivotal in supporting the expansion of clinical services, research capabilities and academic initiatives.

Notably, Collier spearheaded the modernization of UT Health’s technology infrastructure, successfully preparing for the launch of UT Health San Antonio's state-of-the-art Multispecialty and Research Hospital.

Prior to UT Health San Antonio, Collier served as Chief Technology Officer at City of Hope in the Los Angeles area. He also held the position of Vice President/Chief Technology Officer at OSF HealthCare in Illinois, an integrated health system with more than 23,000 employees across hospitals, urgent care centers and physician practices.

Collier holds a bachelor's degree in engineering and management from the Missouri University of Science and Technology. He succeeds Jim Murry, who is retiring from UChicago Medicine after nearly three years of service.

You just read:

Yeman Collier to join UChicago Medicine as Chief Information Officer

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more