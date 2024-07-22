The Meadows at Lake Saint Louis Begins Construction of Multi-Million Dollar City Park and Entertainment Complex
Groundbreaking ceremony celebrating development to be held Thursday, July 25
LAKE SAINT LOUIS, MISSOURI , UNITED STATES, July 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Meadows at Lake Saint Louis, a premier outdoor lifestyle and entertainment destination managed by Cohen Equities, will begin construction of a multi-million dollar city park and entertainment complex. The public-private partnership between Cohen Equities, local developer Jeff Parrish and the City of Lake Saint Louis is set to transform a multi-acre lot located next to the popular shopping center into a year-round, family-friendly destination for the Lake Saint Louis community.
The city park will be the first phase of the project and is expected to open to visitors in 2025. The one-acre area of land, donated to the City of Lake Saint Louis by Cohen Equities, will include an ice rink that will be converted to pickleball courts for warmer weather, a skate shop, an outdoor turf area, outdoor pavilions, a splash pad and a themed playground.
“This park will be the perfect addition to our vibrant community, drawing in visitors from all over the Lake Saint Louis area to enjoy a range of exciting amenities all season long,” said Lake Saint Louis Mayor Jason Law.
The project's second phase will be privately maintained and will begin construction following the grand opening of phase one. Current designs proposed for the area include a two-story hospitality and sports entertainment complex, along with an indoor/outdoor multipurpose event lawn, exciting local dining options and hosting space for concerts and other live events.
“The complex as a whole will be a unique, one-of-a-kind experience, unlike anything else in the surrounding area,” said developer Jeff Parrish. “It will be the place to hang out with friends, take your kids or enjoy a night out.”
Cohen Equities will host a groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday, July 25th at 5 p.m. CST to celebrate. Guests can expect to enjoy family-friendly activities, live music and complimentary refreshments.
“We look forward to continuing to reinvigorate The Meadows as the bustling downtown of Lake Saint Louis, with options and activities that the whole family can enjoy,” said Meir Cohen, CEO of Cohen Equities.
Cohen Equities manages The Meadows and is committed to ensuring the new development meets the high-quality and pedestrian-friendly standards set by the shopping and entertainment center. In addition to the popular farmers' markets held on Saturday mornings at The Meadows, the area will emphasize supporting local businesses and organizations.
The city park and entertainment complex was made possible by the City of Lake Saint Louis, Mayor Jason Law, City Administrator George Ertle, Parks and Recreation Director Darren Noelken, the Board of Alderman and the Planning and Zoning Commission.
For more information on The Meadows, visit https://themeadowsatlsl.com/.
About The Meadows at Lake Saint Louis
The Meadows at Lake Saint Louis is a premiere outdoor lifestyle and entertainment destination managed by Cohen Equities. Considered to be the “downtown” of Lake Saint Louis, the area features a range of shopping, dining and entertainment options. The Meadows frequently hosts events for the community to enjoy, including their popular “SummerFest” free concert series held every Thursday, the Lake Saint Louis Farmers' Market and holiday events with Santa. To view a directory of businesses located at The Meadows, visit https://themeadowsatlsl.com/shop/.
