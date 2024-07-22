US Navy, Marines participate in trilateral exercise PEGASE

PEGASE, an annual French Air and Space Force-led deployment in the Indo-Pacific, spans the globe while exercising operational cooperation actions with air forces from many nations. This year’s marks the fifth itineration since its inception in 2018.

This phase of the exercise includes multiple aircraft, as: U.S. Navy E/A 18-G Growler and 1 P-8A, Japanese Air Self-Defense Force F-2, two French Rafale and French Airbus A330 Multi Role Tanker Transport (MRTT).

“The stopover in Japan will be the occasion of an exceptional and unique opportunity to demonstrate the interoperability between our joint and combined armed forces and the layers of complexity we continue to build as we exercise together," said Cmdr. Yann Soulard, France liaison officer to U.S. 7th Fleet. "The ability to have multiple countries provide different aircraft from different branches, with the ability to rely on each other in order to complete the mission, will be key ​in the years to come (or to be able to operate together).”

PEGASE provided opportunities to conduct formation flying, practice targeting, and train air-to-air refueling on the French MRTT.

Deployments such as PEGASE allow the opportunity for integration of all branches of service, as well as allied forces, to improve all our military skills in the air domain and demonstrate the strength and versatility of the joint forces and our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific.

U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.