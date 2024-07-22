First Lady Casey DeSantis Highlights Hope Florida Success at the Florida Sheriffs Association Summer Conference

Nearly 130,000 printed resources have been distributed to law enforcement across the state as a way to help Floridians find help.

ORLANDO, Fla.—Today, First Lady Casey DeSantis spoke at the Florida Sheriffs Association (FSA) Summer Conference to highlight Hope Florida as a referral resource for Florida Sheriffs and law enforcement.

“Often, law enforcement personnel encounter individuals who need help outside of the criminal justice system,” said First Lady Casey DeSantis. “They just need help and aren’t sure where to start. Now they can call one number to rally a community to help meet their needs, address their challenges, and ultimately provide a plan and a path to prosperity. We are proud to offer Hope Florida as a simple way for law enforcement to ensure those who need help can be connected quickly to Hope Navigators who are ready to provide assistance.”

“Florida Highway Patrol is proud to be directly involved in distributing information and supporting Hope Florida’s mission to the many Sheriff’s Offices and Police Departments throughout the state,” said Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) Executive Director Dave Kerner. “Hope Florida is an incredible asset that allows the men and women who protect and serve Floridians to direct them to available resources that cater to each individual’s specific needs, making a significant impact on their lives.”

“Many who choose to become law enforcement officers share a primary aspiration, and that is to help people,” said Florida Sheriffs Association President and Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper. “Florida’s sheriffs are honored to collaborate with First Lady Casey DeSantis through Hope Florida, providing our deputies with resources, including the Hope Florida brochures recently delivered to law enforcement offices, to guide those in need to Hope Florida so that they can uncover new opportunities through all parts of their community to maximize the support necessary.”

Since Hope Florida’s launch, nearly 100,000 Floridians have been connected to assistance and nearly 30,000 Floridians have reduced or are no longer reliant on government assistance.

Hope Florida utilizes Hope Navigators to guide Floridians on an individualized path to prosperity and economic independence by focusing on community collaboration between the private sector, faith-based communities, nonprofits, and government entities. This first-of-its-kind program brings together different parts of the community to maximize support and uncover new opportunities for those going through difficult times. Hope Navigators help individuals identify their needs, develop long-term goals, map out a path forward, and work to ensure all sectors of the community have a ‘seat at the table’ to be part of a lasting solution. One of the main goals of Hope Florida is to help Floridians realize economic self-sufficiency. As such, Hope Florida is estimated to save the State of Florida nearly $800 million over 10 years.

Floridians who need support can connect with Hope Florida by visiting www.HopeFlorida.com or calling the Hope Line (850-300-HOPE).

