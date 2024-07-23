Haven MRO, Division of Haven Aviation Services Group, Acquires Private Jet Maintenance in Buffalo, New York

We are ready for your aircraft!

PJM Joings the Haven MRO Family!

The acquisition of PJM is a key part of our growth strategy, enabling us to expand our service offerings and strengthen our position in the aviation maintenance industry.” — Marc Bennett, COO Haven ASG

AMARILLO, TX, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Haven MRO, a division of Haven Aviation Services Group (Haven ASG), is pleased to announce the acquisition of Private Jet Maintenance (PJM) based in Buffalo, New York.

This strategic acquisition strengthens Haven MRO's capabilities and expands its reach within the aviation maintenance industry.

A Brief History of Haven Aviation Services Group (Haven ASG)

Haven ASG was established to consolidate the leadership and operations of several aviation-focused entities, including Haven Aero, Haven MRO (formerly Flight Mechanix), and Haven FBO (coming soon). By creating a centralized executive team, Haven ASG maximizes leadership efficiency and reduces overhead expenses across its divisions.

The group is committed to providing top-tier aviation services, enhancing operational capabilities, and fostering growth within the aviation sector. The corporate offices of Haven ASG and Haven MRO are located in Amarillo, Texas.

About Haven MRO

Haven MRO, formerly known as Flight Mechanix, is a premier provider of maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for a wide range of aircraft. With a commitment to safety, quality, and customer satisfaction, Haven MRO has built a reputation for excellence in the aviation maintenance industry. The acquisition of PJM aligns with Haven MRO's strategic vision to expand its service offerings and geographic presence.

About Private Jet Maintenance (PJM)

Private Jet Maintenance (PJM) has been a trusted name in the aviation maintenance industry, offering specialized services for private and corporate jet owners. Based in Buffalo, New York, PJM has a history of providing exceptional maintenance, repair, and overhaul services, ensuring the highest standards of safety and reliability. The integration of PJM into Haven MRO will bring together a wealth of expertise and resources, benefiting clients and stakeholders alike.

Quote from CEO

"We are thrilled to welcome Private Jet Maintenance into the Haven MRO family. This acquisition is a significant milestone in our journey to becoming a leading provider of aviation maintenance services. The expertise and dedication of the PJM team will complement our existing operations and enable us to better serve our customers across the region," said Travis Lamance, CEO of Haven Aviation Services Group.

Quote from Ben Chieffo, GM & DOM for PJM

"We are excited about joining Haven MRO and the opportunities this change brings for our team and clients. Being part of Haven MRO will allow us to leverage additional resources and expertise, further enhancing the quality of services we provide. We look forward to contributing to the continued growth and success of Haven MRO," said Ben Chieffo, General Manager and Director of Maintenance for Private Jet Maintenance.

Contact us: jeff@havenasg.com or info@havenmro.com or 716-863-4200

