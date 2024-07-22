Buffini & Company Launches New Designation Aimed at Empowering, Elevating ‘Full-Time, Full-Service’ Real Estate Practitioners

The new Certified Full-Service Professional (CFSP) designation encompasses on-demand video training and access to a powerful suite of marketing resources and tools.

CARLSBAD, California, July 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Buffini & Company, North America's foremost real estate coaching company, is today launching a new training program for real estate professionals to win business as they face the new rules of real estate.



The company’s new Certified Full-Service Professional (CFSP) designation training program is aimed at helping real estate professionals attract and keep customers, communicate their unique selling proposition and stand out in today’s uncertain housing landscape.



Coaching icon Brian Buffini, founder and chairman of Buffini & Company, unveiled the CFSP program for the first time today during “Brian Buffini’s Bold Predictions: Mid-Year Update” broadcast.



“The CFSP training separates the true professionals from the amateurs at a time when the industry is at a crossroads over agent compensation and agents’ perceived value,” Buffini says. “Working with a CFSP designee means buyers and sellers will understand how their agent earns their appropriate compensation while receiving unparalleled service throughout their transaction.”



For the rest of the year and into 2025, training will include live virtual and on-demand content from relevant thought leaders, including Brian Buffini who will cover how to succeed in the new era of real estate and deliver customer service that wows.



Additionally, there will be three modules that feature sit-down interviews with iconic thought leaders such as New York Times best-selling author Jon Acuff, award-winning advertising writer and creative director Ron Tite and hospitality visionary/author and leading restaurateur Will Guidara discussing the key skills needed to be a professional business owner and stand out from the competition.



To kick off 2025, world-renowned negotiation expert Chris Voss will headline Buffini & Company’s virtual event in January. There’s also a bonus interview with Katie Johnson, NAR’s chief legal officer and chief member experience officer, who discusses the future of real estate post-settlement.



These handpicked experts will share impactful how-tos that will help real estate practitioners proactively transform their businesses — and their lives.



The CFSP program is packed full of resources such as dialogues to handle objections, buyer and seller presentations and cutting-edge marketing materials to connect with and educate customers.



The new training is Buffini & Company’s bold and enterprising answer to the watershed moment the industry is facing amid legal battles over agent compensation that have forever changed the rules of real estate.



In March, without admitting to any wrongdoing, NAR agreed to a landmark $418 million antitrust settlement in federal court in response to numerous consumer lawsuits. As part of the agreement, NAR plans to end its practice of cooperative compensation as a condition of advertising properties on the Multiple Listing Service (MLS). The trade group also agreed to implement a new rule requiring MLS participants working with buyers to create written representation agreements with their buyers before showing them properties in person.



No stranger to innovation in real estate coaching, Buffini & Company has launched several successful programs to much acclaim, including its cornerstone “100 Days to Greatness” training and “The Pathway to Mastery.” The CFSP continues the company’s proud tradition of educational excellence.



“For over three decades, Buffini & Company has sought to raise the quality bar in real estate; the CFSP training is an exciting step in the evolution of that journey,” says CEO Dermot Buffini. He adds that hot markets in recent years didn’t encourage good business habits within the industry. However, with a cooler home sale market, the tide has changed and real estate professionals must change, too.



“Now, more than ever, we believe this training is needed to help transform the real estate industry to operate at the highest levels of professionalism. We need to restore trust and build unshakeable relationships with clients who put their faith in us to help them reach their homeownership dreams.”



Despite the legal drama and headlines surrounding agent compensation, buying or selling a home remains one of life’s largest financial transactions. And consumers still need the guidance of a trusted, knowledgeable real estate professional at their side, Brian Buffini says. That’s why agents can’t be timid about sharing the value they add to the transaction.



“Just having these skills in their toolbelts is not enough anymore; agents must be proactive and assertive in showing (not just telling) buyers and sellers how they’ll help them achieve their real estate goals,” Buffini says.



He continues, “In today’s market, real estate professionals can’t afford to play small; that’s not how they’ll scale and thrive. Almost daily, consumers are being inundated with bleak headlines about housing affordability and the real estate profession. It’s up to full-time, full-service real estate professionals to be their calm in the storm.”



CFSP trainees will get access to audio dialogues for buyers and sellers as well a whole suite of digital assets, such as marketing infographics, printable PDF handouts and social posts all designed to help real estate professionals talk to consumers about the level of service they provide and how it helps buyers and sellers, in turn, achieve their real estate goals.



Industry leaders are applauding the new program and Buffini & Company’s out-front leadership on pushing the educational envelope within the profession.



“It is an understatement to say that raising the professionalism bar in the real estate industry is long overdue,” says Kenneth R. Trepeta, president and executive director of Real Estate Services Providers Council.



He adds: “We are entering a new era of how we serve homebuyers and sellers during the complexities of a real estate transaction. The breadth of training CFSP offers and the timing of the program is a shot in the arm for real estate professionals and, more importantly, their clients and customers.”



How to register

Sign up for the Certified Full-Service Professional designation training program today. Enroll now for $395 ($295 for Buffini members*) to earn your CFSP designation. For more information, visit win.buffini.com/training/certified-full-service-professional or contact 1-800-945-3485 x2.

*Buffini members are defined as Referral Maker PRO and Coaching members.

Michelle Esposito Buffini & Company (760) 827-1390 michellee@buffini.com