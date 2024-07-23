Hawaiian Bros Expands ‘Ohana with Rio Grande Valley, TX Multi-Unit Expansion Deal

Hawaiian Bros Island Grill St. Joseph, MO Hawaiian Bros Logo Hawaiian Bros Plate Lunch

Hawaiian Bros announces a multi-unit agreement with franchisee William Marin to open eight new restaurants in TX.

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hawaiian Bros, the island-inspired, award-winning, quick-service restaurant concept, is thrilled to announce the signing of a new multi-unit development agreement with experienced franchisee William Marin.

He is set to spearhead the expansion of Hawaiian Bros across the markets of Corpus Christi, McAllen, Laredo, and other Rio Grande Valley Texas markets of Brownsville and Harlingen with the addition of eight new restaurants in the coming years.

Marin brings more than 20 years of experience operating restaurant brands such as Quiznos, Subway in South Texas and multiple Popeyes in Corpus Christi, TX, and the surrounding areas.

With an entrepreneurial spirit and dedication to enhancing service and customer experiences, he has also succeeded in other sectors, including retail and hospitality. His ventures include luxury beachfront rental properties in Corpus Christi and Aruba, and a chain of premium laundromats.

"I visited Hawaiian Bros for the first time in Live Oak, Texas, and was instantly impressed with the quality of the menu – the freshness and flavor of their island-inspired Hawaiian plate lunches," says Marin. "Their streamlined menu allows for efficient operations and higher average unit volumes compared to many legacy QSR brands. Additionally, Hawaiian Bros offers robust support in opening new restaurants in new markets."

"We're thrilled to welcome William Marin and his team to the franchise 'ohana and are very excited about their development plans to bring Hawaiian Bros to McAllen, Corpus Christi, Laredo, among other markets in the Rio Grande Valley of Texas. Their multi-unit restaurant operations and development experience, combined with their local market knowledge, will bring the Aloha Spirit, and spread positivity to South Texas," says Grant Kreutzer, VP Franchise Development.

Hawaiian Bros continues to attract seasoned multi-unit franchisees, all with over a decade in the industry, who can effectively utilize their market knowledge to fuel rapid growth.

The fast-casual brand is dedicated to maintaining its core values, carefully selecting franchisees who embrace the 'ohana culture and the principles of kindness and family. Hawaiian Bros' expansion strategy places a strong emphasis on franchise growth, leveraging the expertise of seasoned multi-unit operators to ensure successful and sustainable development.

Since March 2023, the brand has signed development agreements with eight multi-unit franchisees to develop and open more than 160 restaurants across 25 markets in 10 states.

For more information on franchising opportunities and how to join Hawaiian Bros' 'ohana, visit https://hawaiianbros.com/franchise.

About Hawaiian Bros

At Hawaiian Bros, we’re inspired every day to spread the Aloha Spirit. To show kindness and respect, and to treat everyone as ’ohana - like family, in everything we do. Founded on the principles of honor, inclusion, and gratitude, we respect the dignity and self-worth of every team member and guest. We value our differences and celebrate our common ground. And we say “mahalo” often, emphasizing the positives in our lives every day. Hawaiian Bros owns and franchises more than 55 restaurants serving the Aloha spirit in nine states across America and has expanded its franchise opportunities in 2024.

Hawaiian Bros has earned a variety of prestigious awards since their opening in 2018, including a number one spot on Ingram’s Corporate Report of the Top 100 fastest growing companies, the number seven spot on QSR Magazine’s 40/40 List of America’s Hottest Startup Fast Casuals, inclusion in Nation’s Restaurant News 100 Under 100 Emerging Restaurant Chains, a spot on Fast Casual Top 100 Movers & Shakers’ list, plus many more. For more information, visit www.hawaiianbros.com.