Escalating attacks in Ukraine are increasing civilian casualties, while evidence of torture mounts, OSCE human rights office says

WARSAW, 22 July 2024 – In recent months, the intensified large-scale attacks by the Russian Federation on Ukrainian cities have resulted in an increasing number of civilian casualties and severe damage to civilian infrastructure, while evidence is growing of widespread and systematic torture of detained civilians and prisoners of war in Russian-controlled areas, the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) said in its latest report on violations of international law following Russia’s military attack in Ukraine.

“It is sobering to see that the civilian population in Ukraine continues to suffer greatly more than two years after the Russian Federation's military attack. Our 5th report sadly continues to identify very serious violations of human rights, which have a devastating impact on the lives of every individual affected,” said ODIHR Director Matteo Mecacci. “We will keep monitoring these abuses with the aim of contributing to accountability for violations of international law, helping victims to achieve justice.”

ODIHR has been monitoring the human rights situation in Ukraine since Russia’s military attack on 24 February 2022, and this fifth report on violations of international humanitarian law (IHL) and international human rights law (IHRL) builds on the Office’s previous findings. Each report contains a series of recommendations calling on both parties to the conflict to respect and ensure respect for international law. This latest report focuses on specific issues reported by 87 witnesses to ODIHR during in-depth interviews, together with findings from research conducted via remote monitoring, as well as information supplied by the Russian Federation and Ukraine, and civil society.

Today’s report is further confirmation of the general disregard by the Russian Federation’s military forces for the basic principles set out in the laws of war, resulting in rights violations that may amount to war crimes or crimes against humanity. This has inflicted widespread suffering to civilians over the course of the conflict, including torture, arbitrary detention, violence and loss of innocent lives, both adult and children. ODIHR has also received indications, which are far more limited in scope but still of concern, of violations by the Ukrainian armed forces.

Since the beginning of this year, ODIHR has received further information from witnesses and survivors about cases of arbitrary detention and enforced disappearances in areas under the control of the Russian Federation, with detainees apparently targeted for their perceived support for Ukraine and denied their most basic rights. ODIHR collected further evidence of widespread and systematic torture in detention, including sexual torture against detainees, as well as instances of rape and threats of rape. Many survivors have told ODIHR that they continue to suffer long-term physical injuries and psychological trauma as a consequence of their experiences.

ODIHR continued to receive information of intensified efforts by the Russian authorities to alter the status and character of the occupied territories, including forcing residents to acquire Russian citizenship. ODIHR reiterates that the ‘annexation’ of territories under occupation by the Russian Federation remains illegal, and such territories remain Ukrainian territory under international law. At the same time, ODIHR learnt that residents were routinely coerced to work for the occupying power in ways that may violate IHL. Witnesses also expressed concern regarding the prosecution by the Ukrainian authorities of collaborators following coerced cooperation.

All OSCE states have emphasised the vital importance of complying with their legally binding obligations under international treaties, including the Geneva Conventions. Torture and other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment are prohibited worldwide, and every OSCE country has recognised that no circumstance is ever a justification. In addition, all parties to an armed conflict must act in line with international humanitarian and human rights law, which explicitly bans indiscriminate attacks against civilians and protects the civilian population at all times against violence and inhumane treatment.