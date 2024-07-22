TREVECCA CENTER FOR REHABILITATION AND HEALING EARNS THE 2024 INNOVATIVE PROGRAM AWARD BY THCA’S AWARDS OF EXCELLENCE
NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trevecca Center for Rehabilitation and Healing is the proud recipient of the 2024 Innovative Program Award, recognized by THCA’s Awards of Excellence.
Trevecca Center received this incredible award recognizing the triumphs of their “Back to School” program, better known as The Lifelong Learning Program.
The Lifelong Learning Program welcomes the center’s patients and residents “Back to School” every September by offering a lifelong learning series, providing all participants with additional opportunities of education and gaining new skills throughout the month, because no matter their age or cognitive ability, everyone has the opportunity to continue to learn!
Trevecca Center prides themselves in providing residents the opportunity to pursue higher education opportunities, and the program's numerous advantages include improving social skills, increasing cognitive function, and enhancing social connections.
"Receiving this prestigious award for our Lifelong Learning Program is an honor in and of itself, as it is a testament to the incredible commitment that our team members have toward our patients and their families on a daily basis," shared Barbara Morrison, Administrator of Trevecca Center for Rehabilitation and Healing.
The Lifelong Learning program is a staple of the community’s recreation therapy model, created on the foundation that everyone, no matter their age or background, has the want and need to learn and gain new skills. The program includes classes on all of the familiar topics such as math, history, and science, as well as creative arts.
The adult education classes reflect the innovation and passions of their teachers as well as their students, and whether students are attending a cooking class, floral arranging or learning the principles of Tai Chi, each individual participating has an enriching experience.
"This success is directly attributable to our team, community partners-in-care, families, patients, and residents who have trusted us to provide them with the best care available," Barbara Morrison added.
At the end of each series, Trevecca Center hosts a deeply impactful graduation ceremony, where each graduate wears a cap and gown, and diplomas are presented.
“The sense of fulfillment is felt throughout the community on graduation day as each person celebrates their achievements,” Tierra Wicks, Director of Recreation shared. “I am so proud of our Recreation team, and our program participants!”
Trevecca Center will be honored at the annual THCA convention in Nashville in August with the prestigious Innovative Program award.
As one of Tennessee’s finest Rehabilitation and Nursing Centers, Trevecca Center for Rehabilitation and Healing has earned an outstanding reputation for its compassionate and high caliber subacute and long term care, and is beyond humbled and proud to achieve this accomplishment and add this accolade to their repertoire of continued excellence.
Trevecca Center is part of the CareRite Centers Network of subacute skilled nursing and rehabilitation centers that serve communities across New York, New Jersey, Tennessee and Florida. With a deep commitment to customer service and guest experience, CareRite Centers proudly thanks all team members
network-wide for their unprecedented commitment and dedication each day.
As one of Tennessee’s finest Rehabilitation and Nursing Centers, Trevecca Center for Rehabilitation and Healing has earned an outstanding reputation for its compassionate and high caliber subacute and long term care, and is beyond humbled and proud to achieve this accomplishment and add this accolade to their repertoire of continued excellence.
Trevecca Center is part of the CareRite Centers Network of subacute skilled nursing and rehabilitation centers that serve communities across New York, New Jersey, Tennessee and Florida. With a deep commitment to customer service and guest experience, CareRite Centers proudly thanks all team members
network-wide for their unprecedented commitment and dedication each day.
