Staten Island Bridge Rehabilitation Project Complete

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the completion of a $28.5 million project to rehabilitate two bridges along the Staten Island Expressway (Interstate 278). The bridges, each more than 60 years old, carry Woolley Avenue and Bradley Avenue over the Staten Island Expressway. Both structures received new bridge decks and other substantial improvements that will extend their service life by an estimated 40 years and reduce the need for future maintenance.

“New York State is committed to rebuilding our infrastructure and ensuring that our transportation network remains safe and reliable, allowing our communities to stay connected and our economy to grow,” Governor Hochul said. “The completion of this project on Staten Island will ease traffic and enhance public safety through this heavily traveled corridor by improving and modernizing these structures, ensuring that people and commerce continue to move easily throughout the borough.”

The project, which began in June 2022, replaced the concrete bridge decks, sidewalks, and steel bearings, painted the structural steel, and repaired the structural steel beams and concrete on the pier columns and abutments on both structure. Additionally, the steel bridge railings were removed, and new concrete safety barriers were installed. Both bridges, located half a mile apart, were rehabilitated simultaneously to expedite the construction.

Street lights were replaced, pavement markings were added, and the pavement was resurfaced at intersections within the project limits. Existing curb ramps were upgraded to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act, while traffic signals were also replaced and upgraded to include Accessible Pedestrian Signals, which communicate information about the “Walk” and “Don’t Walk” cycles in a non-visual form for blind and visually impaired pedestrians.

Additionally, advanced technology was used to help preserve the service life of both bridges, including the use of “link slabs” instead of bridge joints. Link slabs, comprised of concrete, are designed to continuously connect two adjacent spans, eliminating bridge joints that require regular maintenance due to moisture leaking into them. Polyester Polymer Concrete, a type of concrete that provides waterproofing protection to concrete surfaces on bridge columns and abutments, was also used.

New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said, “Governor Hochul is committed to making New York’s transportation infrastructure more resilient in communities across the state. With the use of advanced technology, this important project builds resiliency into these structures and enhances public safety, while reducing associated maintenance costs – all of which provide value to New Yorkers.”

Representative Nicole Malliotakis said, “The bridges over the Staten Island expressway were in desperate need of rehabilitation after being worn down by over sixty years of heavy commuter traffic. By making significant structural repairs and ADA upgrades, we’ve improved bridge safety and extended the service lives of these structures for an additional forty years. I’m proud to have voted for the federal infrastructure law that provided the funding to make this project a reality.”

State Senator Jessica Scarcella-Spanton said, “Thank you to Governor Hochul for this investment in Staten Island. Ensuring our bridges can effectively support the community and prioritizing their safety and maintenance is key to protecting the well-being of residents.”

State Senator Andrew Lanza said, “I thank Governor Hochul and Commissioner Dominguez for the rehabilitation of these two bridges to improve safety and resiliency for motorists. I look forward to continue our work to bring additional much needed improvements to Staten Island’s transportation infrastructure.”

Assemblymember Charles D. Fall said, “Staten Island has long faced pressing infrastructure needs, and this project directly addresses those concerns. Upgrading the Woolley Avenue and Bradley Avenue bridges is a vital and much-needed improvement that will significantly enhance the safety and efficiency of our transportation network. Ensuring our infrastructure remains modern and reliable is essential for the well-being and prosperity of our residents. I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to Governor Hochul for her steadfast commitment to making these crucial improvements a reality for our borough.”

Assemblymember Sam T. Pirozzolo said, “I am elated that this long awaited project is finally completed! With these improvements including advanced innovation, the SIE and it’s overpasses will be safer, more accessible and last us much longer. Thank you to Governor Hochul, Commissioner Dominquez, and the NYSDOT for their work in making sure this much needed work got done.”

Staten Island Borough President Vito Fosella said, “We are pleased that some of the bridges along the Staten Island Expressway have been made more structurally sound, and we thank Governor Hochul for those efforts. Safety must be the top priority. Given the importance of the expressway to Island residents, we welcome and need more improvements to make driving a lot less painful and stressful. We are ready, willing and able to work with anybody to make that happen.”

New York City Council Member Kamillah Hanks said, “I am thrilled to see the substantial investment in our infrastructure through the BRIDGE NY funding. The rehabilitation of bridges along the Staten Island Expressway is crucial for ensuring the safety and resilience of our transportation network. This funding will not only enhance public safety but also strengthen our community's ability to withstand the impacts of climate change. I commend Governor Hochul for her commitment to improving our infrastructure and supporting local communities across the state.”

New York City Council Member David Carr said, “Investing in our critical infrastructure is crucial, and I thank the Governor and Senator Andrew Lanza for their support of this project. My constituents will be glad to know that this important work is finally at an end."

