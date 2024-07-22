July 22, 2024

Annapolis, MD – The Maryland State Board of Veterinary Medical Examiners will meet on July 25th, 2024 at 10:30 a.m. The meeting will be held at the Maryland Department of Agriculture. Agenda items include general board business, license and CE approvals, and a general discussion about CH0487. For more information please contact the Board’s Executive Director Nathaniel Boan at 410-841-5862. or Nathaniel.Boan@maryland.gov.