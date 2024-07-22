Tangle Network joins the League of Entropy, enhancing Security and Trust of Web3 Applications
Tangle's integration w/ the League of Entropy enhances reliability & security, reinforcing their position as a leading privacy-focused, decentralized network.
By integrating the drand protocol, we've significantly enhanced the security and reliability of our network.”MIDDLETOWN, DE, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tangle Network, a pioneering force in decentralized technology, proudly announces its membership in the League of Entropy, a global consortium committed to ensuring decentralized, secure, and verifiable randomness. This strategic alliance leverages the open-source drand protocol, developed and maintained by Randamu, to provide cryptographically secure, tamper-proof random values essential for digital applications such as blockchain networks, cryptographic functions, and secure decentralized applications.
— Drew Stone
Challenges
In its journey to join the League of Entropy, Tangle Network faced and overcame several critical challenges to bolster the security of their network:
* Accessible Randomness: Ensuring reliable and decentralized randomness was accessible for Tangle Network, which is critical for certain types of secure data verification and transaction processing.
* Alignment with Protocol Standards: Adjusting the Tangle Network architecture to align with drand's secure and decentralized standards.
* Network Synchronization: Coordinating the Tangle Network nodes with the League's global nodes to establish seamless integration.
Overcoming Obstacles
Erick Watson, CEO of Randamu, commented on the integration process, saying, "The integration of Tangle Network into the League of Entropy represents a significant step forward in our mission to provide robust, decentralized randomness. The challenges faced by Tangle Network, from ensuring accessible randomness to aligning with the League's standards, demonstrate their commitment to maintaining the highest security and trust standards. This collaboration strengthens both our platforms, paving the way for more secure and reliable digital applications."
Results
Following the successful integration with the League of Entropy, Tangle Network achieved significant milestones:
* Secure Network Operations:** The Tangle Network now has access to secure randomness provided by the drand protocol, improving transaction integrity and verification.
* Decentralized Trust: Integration with the League's globally distributed network ensured reliable randomness, reducing dependency on any single node or centralized authority.
* Network Expansion: Collaboration with League members has strengthened Tangle Network’s resilience and overall security posture.
Strategic Impact
Drew Stone, co-founder of Tangle Network, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, "Joining the League of Entropy marks a new era for Tangle Network. By integrating the drand protocol, we've significantly enhanced the security and reliability of our network. This partnership not only fortifies our infrastructure but also underscores our dedication to delivering secure and innovative blockchain solutions. We are excited about the opportunities this collaboration brings and look forward to setting new standards in the industry."
Summary
Tangle Network’s integration with the League of Entropy enhances their reliability and security, reinforcing their position as a leading privacy-focused, decentralized network. The drand protocol ensures tamper-proof randomness, crucial for maintaining data integrity and user trust. With access to the League's extensive global network, Tangle Network is well-equipped to deliver secure, innovative blockchain solutions.
About Tangle Network:
Tangle Network is a leading decentralized technology provider dedicated to enhancing privacy and security in digital transactions. Through innovative solutions and strategic partnerships, Tangle Network aims to set new standards in the blockchain industry.
About The League of Entropy:
The League of Entropy is a global consortium committed to providing decentralized, secure, and verifiable randomness. Utilizing the open-source drand protocol, the League ensures cryptographically secure, tamper-proof random values essential for various digital applications.
About Randamu:
Randamu is a forefront innovator in cryptographic solutions, specializing in the development and maintenance of the drand protocol. With a commitment to enhancing digital security and integrity, Randamu delivers cutting-edge, decentralized randomness essential for blockchain networks, cryptographic operations, and secure digital applications.
