Kuehn Law Encourages BFAC, TLRS, RSLS, and FXNC Investors to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, July 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating potential claims related to the below-listed proposed mergers. Kuehn Law may seek additional disclosures or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies.



Kuehn Law is investigating whether the Boards of the below companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process:

Battery Future Acquisition Corp and Classover Inc. have entered into a definitive business combination agreement. The proposed transaction values Battery Future at an enterprise value of approximately $135 million.

Timberline Resources Corporation has agreed to sell to McEwen Mining Inc. for 0.01 of a share of McEwen’s common stock for each Timberline share.

ReShape Lifesciences has agreed to be acquired by Vyome Therapeutics, Inc. After the completion of the proposed transaction, ReShape shareholders will own approximately 11.1% of the combined entity, subject to adjustment depending on ReShape’s actual net cash at the time of closing compared to the target net cash amount of $5 million.

First National Corporation has entered into a definitive agreement with Touchstone Bankshares, Inc. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, Touchstone shareholders will receive 0.8122 shares of First National stock for each share of Touchstone stock.

Why Your Participation Matters:

SHAREHOLDER CASES: ADDRESSING THE INJUSTICE

As a shareholder your voice matters, and by getting involved, you contribute to the integrity and fairness of the financial markets. Your investment. Your voice. Your future.™

How to Get Involved:

Kuehn Law is dedicated to safeguarding shareholder interests. Concerned shareholders are encouraged to contact Justin Kuehn, Esq., at justin@kuehn.law or call (833) 672-0814. Kuehn Law covers all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders are advised to act promptly, as legal rights may be time-sensitive. For additional information, please visit Merger Litigation - Kuehn Law.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts:

Kuehn Law, PLLC

Justin Kuehn, Esq.

53 Hill Street, Suite 605

Southampton, NY 11968

justin@kuehn.law

(833) 672-0814