Depression Treatment Center Mornington Peninsula Launched by Avive Health Best Private Mental Health Hospital Melbourne

Avive Health, the provider of integrated private mental health services in Australia, is excited to announce the launch of its hospital on the beautiful Mornington Peninsula in Victoria. This new facility, along with Avive's hospital opening in Brisbane, marks a significant step forward in the company's efforts to revolutionise mental health care across Australia. To learn more, visit https://avivehealth.com.au/locations/mornington-peninsula

With an investment of A$70 million, these two new private mental health hospitals provide 123 much needed beds to enhance the national healthcare system. Avive Health goes beyond hospital services by providing comprehensive support that guides patients throughout their mental health journey.

"Our goal at Avive Health is to provide more than a place for treatment," shared Greg Procter, co-founder and co-CEO. "We are dedicated to offering evidence-based services that cater to individuals' overall well-being during their health and wellness recovery," he said.

The private mental health hospital in Mornington Peninsula focuses on creating an environment that actively promotes patient healing based on research-backed methods. The clinic offers care for individuals dealing with various mental health issues including depression, anxiety disorders, mood disorders, substance use disorders, and developmental and adult trauma.

The skilled team at Avive Health offers an array of treatments ranging from general adult psychiatry to specialised care for mood and anxiety disorders tailored to meet each individual's unique needs.

Although tailored, treatment options include medications, therapy sessions, and support for individuals undergoing alcohol rehabilitation. The hospital also focuses on addressing trauma, supporting those in high stress professions and promoting mental well-being among women.

"Our hospitals stand out as mental health facilities in Australia," stated Mark Sweeney, who is both the co-founder and co-CEO. "Recognising the connection between an individual's health and their environment, we have created spaces that encourage healing and recovery throughout the treatment process," he added.

Dr Matt McDornan, the co-founder and chief medical officer of Avive Health, highlighted the clinical model developed to tackle a wide array of complex symptoms, traumas, and issues related to self-identity. "Our facilities offer not only programs informed by trauma but also foster a culture informed by trauma to ensure that both clinical and non-clinical staff positively influence each patient's experience," he explained.

Avive Health is committed to establishing a benchmark for mental health care in Australia by prioritising patient wellness and recovery through innovative design, evidence-based therapies, and a holistic approach to mental well-being.

Healthcare providers exploring Avive Health as an option for their patients, or individuals looking for assistance for themselves or their loved ones, can expedite their inquiries by reaching out to help@avivehealth.com.au. or visit https://avivehealth.com.au/ for more information.

