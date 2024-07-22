Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MRNS)

Shareholders with losses of $100,000 or more are encouraged to contact the firm.



LOS ANGELES, July 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the upcoming August 5, 2024 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Marinus” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MRNS) securities between March 17, 2021 and May 7, 2024, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

On April 15, 2024, Marinus disclosed that its Phase 3 RAISE trial for the treatment of refractory status epilepticus (RSE) had not met early stopping criteria and that the Company would be “evaluating potential cost-saving strategies.” On this news, Marinus’ stock price fell $6.22, or 82.7%, to close at $1.30 per share on April 15, 2024, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on May 8, 2024, Marinus announced several cost cutting measures, including the halting on clinical trial enrollment in the RAISE and RAISE II trials, reduced Company workforce, and operational changes. Additionally, the Company disclosed that it had stopped that Phase 3 Raise II trial. On this news, Marinus’ stock price fell $0.14, or 8.91%, to close at $1.43 per share on May 8, 2024, thereby injuring investors further.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Defendants understated the risk of failure to meet the early-stopping criteria in the RAISE trial; (2) Defendants did not disclose that a possible consequence of failing to meet the early stopping criteria in the RAISE trial would be that Marinus would stop the separate Phase 3 RAISE II trial; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Marinus securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than August 5, 2024 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.

