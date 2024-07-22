RED Mountain Resort in Rossland, BC Announces Major Expansion with New Summer Bike Park Project

RED’s New Chapter of an Extensive 4-Season Investment Has Begun

ROSSLAND, British Columbia, July 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RED Mountain Resort has announced that construction has begun on the new RED Mountain Bike Park, a key component of a major long-term investment and strategic four-season plan, marking an exciting new chapter for the resort. With a focus on projects that showcase the region's natural assets, RED aims to create a destination where visitors will enjoy world-class outdoor experiences year-round. The multi-year, multimillion-dollar lift-accessed bike park will be the centerpiece in transforming RED into a premier four-season hub for adventure.



"We are thrilled to announce the development of the RED Mountain Bike Park, marking not just a pivotal moment in our commitment to offering year-round adventure, but building upon and supporting the already deep culture of biking here in the region," said Howard Katkov, CEO and Owner of RED Mountain Resort. "Acting as a true cornerstone to the growth of recreational opportunities year-round, it will put the spotlight on RED and Rossland as a true basecamp for all seasons of adventure."

Partnering with Gravity Logic, renowned for being the leading expert in bike park design and development, RED Mountain plans to implement a phased approach over the next four years. This ambitious 4-year plan will unfold around the Silverlode Chair, introducing an incredible variety of single track, jump and flow trails for all skill levels. RED's vision for the bike park is to create a destination where beginners feel like experts and seasoned riders can still be humbled. A place where progression is celebrated and every rider is challenged at their level. The park is committed to developing riding skills for all ages, styles, and abilities through a high-quality, expanding trail network that emphasizes variety and progression.

"We are incredibly excited to partner with Gravity Logic," added Andrew Lunt, RED Mountain Resort General Manager. "Their unparalleled experience, including iconic projects like Whistler's bike park and involvement in over 70 other bike parks across the globe, ensures that each phase of development will deliver world-class trails for all levels of riders."

Construction for Phase 1 of the Bike Park began on July 2, 2024, and will continue through October. The official opening of Phase 1 is scheduled for Summer 2025 and will feature a mix of new and refurbished trails of all experience levels.

The Bike Park project is a celebration and progression of the remarkable and rich history of mountain biking in Rossland and the Kootenays abroad. This legacy started with the early grass-roots trail-building days in Rossland, spanning several decades. As a result, an extensive trail network has elevated the prominence of the West Kootenays in the mountain bike industry, producing countless pro athletes and legendary trails. The development of RED Mountain’s Bike Park over the next few years will build on this foundation while continuing to look toward the future.

As part of the future vision of the Bike Park, RED is committed to continued community trail support in Rossland and the greater area, with extensive plans to continue its strategic partnership with the Kootenay Columbia Trail Society directly through several Bike Park initiatives.

To complement the biking experience, RED Mountain has partnered with Rocky Mountain Bikes to provide a dedicated rental bike fleet at the mountain base. In addition to the bike park, RED Mountain also has future plans to explore more summer enhancements on Granite Mountain with additional sightseeing trail loops for unparalleled views.

