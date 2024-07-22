Governor Moore and the Maryland Department of Agriculture Host the 2024 Governor’s Buy Local Cookout

July 22, 2024

ANNAPOLIS, MD – Governor Wes Moore this evening hosted the 2024 Govenor’s Buy Local Cookout at the Maryland Department of Agriculture. The event officially kicks off Maryland Buy Local Week from July 19-28, encouraging Marylanders to take the ‘Buy Local Challenge’ by incorporating at least one locally grown, produced, or harvested product into their meals each day.

“When Marylanders buy local, they aren’t just supporting small businesses – they’re also engaging with our shared heritage and keeping our state competitive,” said Gov. Moore. “Today, we recognize the important contributions of Maryland agriculture to our economy, our identity, and our future. And together, we will grow this vital sector for years to come.”

The Buy Local Challenge, created in 2006 by the Southern Maryland Agricultural Development Commission, has grown into a statewide initiative. Maryland’s agriculture and seafood industries contribute more than $16 billion to the state’s economy and account for more than 68,000 jobs, according to a 2018 study from BEACON at Salisbury University.

“This summer is all about ‘Eating Like a Marylander’ and what better way to do that than buying fresh Maryland grown protein, seafood, and produce,” said Maryland Department of Agriculture Secretary Kevin Atticks. “We’ve made it easier than ever to find ways to buy locally. Simply visit MarylandsBest.net for a listing of all Maryland grown products near you.”

The event featured sampling dishes prepared by local chefs using local ingredients, live music and exhibits featuring Maryland Department of Agriculture programs. Recipes in each major dining category included appetizers, entrees and desserts. Chefs submitted simple and creative recipes featuring at least one local vegetable, fruit, or Maryland seafood, showcasing the ways the average Maryland family can prepare delicious, nutritious meals with locally produced food at home.

Maryland’s Best, the department’s marketing program, has focused recent efforts on building a market for wild-caught Chesapeake blue catfish to chefs, consumers, restaurants, grocery stores, and distributors to encourage more people to buy, eat, and sell the fish. The blue catfish was introduced into the Chesapeake Bay decades ago and has drastically increased in numbers. Consuming blue catfish helps other species in the bay, including crabs, oysters, and rockfish. The fish is a tasty, white flaky fish that is excellent in Maryland’s Best recipes.

Visit marylandsbest.net to find local Maryland products, locate a farmers market, and more to support Maryland’s Buy Local Week and the Buy Local Challenge.

