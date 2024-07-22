Tarzana Treatment Centers Co-Sponsors 2nd Joyful Living Resource Fair and Back to School Event

The 2nd Joyful Living Resource Fair & Back to School Event A Fire Truck from Station 77 at the Joyful Living Resource Fair & Back to School Event Gavin Graham, Julio Leon, and Mark Winkler of Tarzana Treatment Centers

Organized by the Community Coalition Network, this joyous event for families is at the Boys & Girls Club of San Fernando Valley on July 27 in Pacoima

Tarzana Treatment Centers relishes the opportunity to participate in live events that engage our community. Such engagement allows us to educate families and gives us a chance to save lives.” — Mark Winkler