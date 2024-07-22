Tarzana Treatment Centers Co-Sponsors 2nd Joyful Living Resource Fair and Back to School Event
Organized by the Community Coalition Network, this joyous event for families is at the Boys & Girls Club of San Fernando Valley on July 27 in Pacoima
Tarzana Treatment Centers relishes the opportunity to participate in live events that engage our community. Such engagement allows us to educate families and gives us a chance to save lives.”TARZANA, CALIFORNIA, USA, July 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On July 27, 2024, from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm, the 2nd Joyful Living Resource Fair & Back to School Event occurs at the Boy & Girls Club of San Fernando Valley. As a part of the Community Coalition Network, a group of community-based organizations focused on providing resources for community improvement, Tarzana Treatment Centers (TTC) is proud to co-sponsor this event for the second year.
Moreover, as a provider of Youth and Family Services for substance use disorders (SUD) and mental health (MH) challenges, TTC helps to raise awareness about treatment options for youth and their families. Such events often open the door to accessing invaluable treatment options. Indeed, with a flood of conflicting social media information, face-to-face human engagement is more critical than ever.
As Mark Winkler, Program Operations Supervisor at TTC and a Principal Event Organizer, expresses, "Tarzana Treatment Centers relishes the opportunity to take an active role in live events that engage with the greater community. Such engagement allows us to educate both parents and kids at risk. In the dangerous age of fentanyl, when overdoses are common and children are dying, such opportunities are invaluable. It gives us a chance to save lives."
The Community Coalition Network partners are proud to have the event at the Boy & Girls Club of San Fernando Valley. Established in 1966, the Club is Pacoima's oldest not-for-profit full-service youth agency. Led by Nicole Chase, President and CEO, the Club operates out of a 30,000-square-foot complex. Beyond TTC and the Boy & Girls Club of San Fernando Valley, the event's principal organizers include Sandy Logan of Pueblo Y Salud and Alma Flores of the Serra Medical Group.
Overall, 45 organizations will provide valuable resources at the event. The 2nd Joyful Living Resource Fair & Back to School Event is highlighted by the giveaway of free lunch bags and book bags, raffle prizes, a free photo booth, creative workshops, musical performances, and free food donations for families.
Essential event objectives include:
1) Health and Wellness Resources:
Representatives from various community-based organizations specializing in mental and physical health, substance use treatment, housing assistance, and other social safety net activities will be present to provide valuable information and assistance to attendees.
2) Educational Sessions:
Guest speakers include law enforcement officers and civic leaders who will discuss topics relevant to the community, such as safety, advocacy, financial literacy, and civic engagement.
3) Children's Activities:
Various games and engaging activities will entertain the kids while promoting literacy through library card enrollment, book giveaways, and distribution of school supplies.
4) Free Services for Children:
The Kids' Community Dental Clinic will provide free dental exams, and 986 Pharmacy will provide free vaccines.
Overall, these vital service offerings aim to ensure the children and their families are ready to start the school year feeling confident and healthy. At Tarzana Treatment Centers, the Youth and Family Services program aims to support youth's well-being. Therefore, TTC has a long history of helping youth and families in crisis deal with life challenges more effectively.
Accredited by The Joint Commission, TTC offers a full continuum of Youth and Family Services, including prevention education, youth development, SUD treatment, MH services, family support, and primary medical care. TTC's Youth Programs encourage active family involvement, including access to education and support services for parents and guardians. To learn more about the TTC program options, please do not hesitate to contact Tarzana Treatment Centers.
Additional event sponsors include the Southland Credit Union, Valley Presbyterian Hospital, Anthem, Kiwanis Literacy Club, Serra Medical Group, and Blue Shield. Their generous contributions to the well-being of local youth are greatly appreciated. The objectives of this year's event are as follows:
I. To provide comprehensive wellness resources to families in the community with a focus on mental and physical health, SUD treatment, and other social safety net options.
II. To foster a fun and engaging environment for children, including games, book giveaways, and distribution of school supplies, including brand-new backpacks.
III. To promote access to life services by offering children free haircuts and dental exams, helping to ensure good health for the upcoming school year.
Overall, there is no question that the 2nd Joyful Living Resource Fair & Back to School Event on July 27, 2024, from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm, will be a rousing success. The event address at the Boy & Girls Club of San Fernando Valley is 11251 Glenoaks Blvd, Pacoima, CA 91331.
If you have any questions or need more information, please get in touch with the Boy & Girls Club of San Fernando Valley at 818-837-2272 or TTC Youth Services at (888) 777-8565.
