Historic Van Dolah House in Lexington, Illinois to Hit the Auction Block via Concierge Auctions

Stunning Victorian estate built in 1898 with unique aesthetic details Forty-two acres of grounds including an in-ground pool, gazebo, arboretum and tennis court

Listed at US$4 million, bidding for the c1898 Victorian estate on over 42 acres is set to open 9 August in cooperation with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A one-of-a-kind, c1898 Victorian estate, impeccably restored and on the National Register of Historic Places, will be offered at auction next month via Concierge Auctions, presenting the winning bidder with the opportunity to own a piece of history.Offered in cooperation with Keith Goad of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, this opulent estate, listed at US$4 million, is expected to garner starting bids between US$500,000 and US$1 million. Bidding is set to open on 9 August and close on 23 August via Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace, conciergeauctions.com.

Located just 10 miles from Bloomington-Normal, the property offers five bedrooms, five bathrooms, and features 42 acres of private park-like grounds. The main house spans three floors and features a breathtaking floating staircase that forms a heart shape when viewed from below. Throughout the home, ornate millwork, embossed hardware, and intricately hand-painted ceilings enhance its unique charm. The Van Dolah House, also referred to as ‘The Castle,’ was originally built by prominent stock horse breeder and farmer David Hyatt Van Dolah, who hired the architectural firm Miller and Fisher to design an homage to the European castles his family had enjoyed while traveling.

"Steeped in history and sprawling across expansive grounds, ‘The Castle’ is not just a property, but a testament to timeless elegance with decades of careful restoration," said Danny Prell, VP of Business Development of Concierge Auctions. “At Concierge Auctions, our expertise lies in handling distinctive properties of historic significance, facilitating connections between sellers and discerning buyers who value both luxury and heritage.”

Adding to the estate’s allure, a contemporary modern pool house offers additional living space with an attached three-car garage. The property includes over 42 acres of beautifully landscaped grounds, featuring a gazebo, mini arboretum, fountain, and in-ground pool. The lush surroundings boast 75-year-old juniper trees, ginkgo, fir, and magnolia trees, creating a perfect setting for leisurely strolls. Adjacent to the pool is a versatile tennis court, which doubles as a half-court for basketball. Complementing the main and guest houses are two steel Morton structures ideal for storage or event use. This property presents numerous possibilities—whether as a distinguished single-family residence, a serene corporate retreat, an enchanting event venue, or any other imaginative purpose.

Images of the property can be viewed here. All photo credits should be provided to Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices.

10 North Spencer Street is available for private showings by appointment, in person or virtually.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in funding towards new homes built for families in need.

Property and opportunity details provided by seller or others; buyer to verify. Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.

For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world’s best luxury real estate auction marketplace, with state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Acquired by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate, Inc (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. For Sotheby's International Realty listings and companies, Concierge Auctions provides Sotheby’s brand exclusivity as Sotheby's Concierge Auctions. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and conducted auctions in 46 U.S. states and 35 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com.

