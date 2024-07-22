New NSCC Housing in Stellarton, Dartmouth to Welcome 150 Students in September

CANADA, July 22 - The first two of seven Nova Scotia Community College (NSCC) on-campus housing projects are complete and will welcome the first 150 students for the fall term.

Today, July 22, Premier Tim Houston toured the facility at the NSCC Pictou campus in Stellarton, which will be home to 50 students. Advanced Education Minister Brian Wong toured the facility at the Akerley campus in Dartmouth, which will be home to 100 students. All beds are occupied for the start of the school year.

“I’m thrilled that these two facilities were completed on time and will be ready to welcome 150 students in Stellarton and Dartmouth in September,” said Premier Houston. “Having new beds for students will help free up housing stock for other Nova Scotians in these communities, and that’s why we were fast to act and commit to building more student housing in seven communities across Nova Scotia.”

The on-campus housing projects at NSCC’s Pictou and Akerley campuses were first announced by the government in November 2022, along with 200 beds at the Ivany campus in Dartmouth, which are on track to open in September 2025.

Last fall, the government announced four more on-campus housing projects. About 270 more beds will be built at the Cumberland campus in Springhill, Kingstec campus in Kentville, Lunenburg campus in Bridgewater and the Institute of Technology in Halifax.

New student housing is one of the actions in the Province’s housing and homelessness strategy, released in October 2021.

Quotes:

“Housing is such an important factor for students when deciding what and where to study and, since I first became Minister, I have heard from students that they want to see more modern housing options. I’m so pleased to see that their needs have been taken into account with these accessible facilities that are already fully booked, so they will have more options to study and work in their home communities.”

— Brian Wong, Minister of Advanced Education

“The college is so excited to open two new housing facilities adjacent to our Akerley and Pictou campuses – set to welcome 150 of our learners this fall to a safe, accessible and welcoming place to live while studying. Thanks to significant investments by the Province, these resources will make a positive contribution to both our students and to the housing inventory in these two communities, as will the 200 additional beds that will be available at our Ivany campus next fall.”

— Don Bureaux, President, Nova Scotia Community College

“As part of the Akerley Campus Student Association, I know just how important this new housing resource will be for students needing an affordable place to stay while studying at the campus. The proximity and community it will offer will also ease some of the worry that often comes when starting off on a post-secondary education journey.”

— Jayesh Thali, Vice-President, Akerley Campus Student Association

Quick Facts:

campus housing sizes: Akerley – 100 beds, 4,459 square metres (48,000 square feet); Pictou – 50 beds, 2,230 square metres (24,000 square feet)

total cost: $24.1 million for the Akerley campus and $16.1 million for the Pictou campus

the seven on-campus housing projects bring the total number of new NSCC student housing spaces announced since 2021 to 620

Additional Resources:

News release – More Housing in Dartmouth, Stellarton for Community College Students: https://news.novascotia.ca/en/2022/11/07/more-housing-dartmouth-stellarton-community-college-students

News release – Province to Build Four More Student Housing Projects: https://news.novascotia.ca/en/2023/11/21/province-build-four-more-student-housing-projects

Mandate letter for the Minister of Advanced Education: https://novascotia.ca/exec_council/letters-2021/ministerial-mandate-letter-2021-AE.pdf

Mandate letter for the Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing: https://novascotia.ca/exec_council/letters-2021/ministerial-mandate-letter-2021-MAH-EMO-MR.pdf

Other than cropping, CNS photos are not to be altered in any way