[Check in to the must-visit event in the summer heat] “2024 Guangdong and Macao Branded Products Fair” gathers China Chic products, goods and delicacies with amazing rewards such as gifts and special offers

MACAU, July 22 - The “Celebration of 75th Anniversary of the Founding of the People’s Republic of China, and the 25th Anniversary of Macao’s Return to the Motherland ‧ 2024 Guangdong & Macao Branded Products Fair” gathers shopping, leisure and entertainment, cultural exchanges, and trade. It is a must-visit annual event for locals and tourists and entry to the fair is free. Besides branded products from the Guangdong province, Macao and “Belt and Road” countries and regions, the 2024GMBPF will introduce halal food and upgrade the “New Gourmet Tasting Zone” to a 2.0 version to titllate visitors’ taste buds. As to the China Chic elements the event unveils, there are both interactive games and a fashion display featuring China Chic attire from mainland China and Macao. A great variety of exquisite gifts and discounted items will also be provided to meet all kinds of preferences. Don’t miss out on the consumption rewards, check-in gifts, the lucky draw finale, and other activities boosting the event!

The 2024GMBPF is jointly organised by the Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute of the Macao Special Administrative Region and the Department of Commerce of Guangdong Province. It will be held from 25 to 28 July (Thursday to Sunday) at Cotai Expo Hall D, The Venetian Macao.

Create distinctive experiences by adding China Chic elements

Embarking on its 16th anniversary, the 2024GMBPF constantly introduces innovative elements. Riding the wave of China Chic in mainland China, the China Chic Area comprises the Exquisite China Chic Pavilion, the Chinese Culture Pavilion and the Chinese Spirits & Liquor Street. The Area will provide an interactive showcase for twelve intangible cultural heritage handicrafts, including health-preserving TCM hammers, Chinese flour figurines and block printing. The innovative remake of the famous Chinese painting – A Hundred Scenes of the Song Dynasty – will take visitors back in time to the historical period a thousand years ago. A twelve-flavour experience installation, a drunk simulator, the mortise and tenon craftsmanship and the original China Chic clothes from mainland China and Macao will be exhibited. The event will have a fashion show to display traditional Chinese clothing, allowing visitors to appreciate its charm.

Following the upgrade of cooking methods led by rapid technological development, this year’s “New Gourmet Tasting Zone 2.0” will invite famous Chinese and Western chefs to bake lion head pastries using innovative facilities and ways integrated with smart kitchens. They will serve such culinary delights to visitors on the spot. Meanwhile, four photo booths with different themes will be set up so that visitors can satisfy both their taste buds and their eyes.

Ba Ba debuts as the first online AI helper of the event

One of the mascots of the GMBPF, Ba Ba, makes its debut on the WeChat mini programme. As an AI helper of the event, Ba Ba will answer visitors’ questions one-on-one regarding the exhibition and purchase and provide information about business matching and product promotion to buyers and exhibitors.

Gifts, special offers and other amazing rewards will be given to celebrate the two anniversaries

To celebrate the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China, and the 25th anniversary of the establishment of Macao Special Administrative Region, the 2024GMBPF has over 75,000 gifts for visitors to share the joy.

To boost online and offline sales, the four-day event will organise various live-streaming flash sales and live-streaming sessions to promote quality goods and Chinese spirits and liquor. Daily necessities, smart home appliances, food and beverages, and event-only discounted products are also available for sale.

A number of gifts will be given out on-site. All visitors will receive a delicate gift for free upon admission to the venue while stock lasts. They can also participate in the lucky draw finale by presenting their admission tickets, with an opportunity to win smart electric motorcycles, mobile phones, game consoles, smart kitchen equipment or other prizes. A lucky draw will be given right to consumers who spend at least MOP300 at a single booth, and the prize will be given immediately once they win it. In addition, a treasure hunt card will be given at the venue. After collecting all the stamps on the card, visitors can exchange the card for an exquisite gift. By following the official WeChat account “MICE_IPIM” and playing the games there, visitors may win prizes such as mobile phones, hair dryers, and supermarket coupons.