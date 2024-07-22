Saia Expands Network with New Terminals in California and Iowa

The new facilities aim to support growing demand and enhance regional service

JOHNS CREEK, Ga., July 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saia Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) is thrilled to announce the opening of Saia LTL Freight’s newest terminals in Stockton, California, and Davenport, Iowa. These openings represent another significant step in Saia's strategic plan to enhance service capabilities and support our expanding customer base in these important regions.



"We are excited to expand our network with these two new terminals," said Executive Vice President of Operations Patrick Sugar. "The Stockton terminal will significantly boost our service offering in Northern California, while the Davenport terminal will strengthen our operations in the Midwest. Both facilities are strategically located to improve our service and provide customers with increased shipping flexibility."

Both terminals are integral to Saia's strategic growth, enhancing direct shipping points and supporting the local economy through improved shipping services and job creation. In 2024, Saia has expanded its presence with new facilities in Montana, New Jersey, Texas, and Utah, extending its reach across the Northeast, South, and Western United States. The company plans to open up to 18 to 21 terminals this year, continuing to bolster its national network.

"With each new terminal, we remain committed to providing industry-leading service,” added Sugar. "Our success is built on our ability to duplicate our service excellence in new locations, which means hiring great people and growing our culture to support our customers. These facilities are another opportunity to showcase this dedication."

Saia continues to actively hire new employees, including drivers, dockworkers, and various office, sales, and management positions. Interested candidates can visit the Saia website to learn more about open positions and apply.

About Saia, Inc.

Saia Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) offers customers a wide range of less-than-truckload, non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services. With headquarters in Johns Creek, Georgia, Saia LTL Freight operates 202 terminals across the country and employs over 14,000 people. Saia has been recognized by the American Trucking Associations Safety Management Council for its outstanding safety record and by the Environmental Protection Agency’s SmartWay program for its efforts to reduce its environmental impact. Saia is also a multi-year recipient of Women In Trucking’s “Top Companies for Women to Work for in Transportation.” For more information on Saia Inc., visit saia.com.

For more information, contact:

Jeannie S. Jump

Senior Marketing and Corporate Affairs Specialist

Phone: 770-232-4069 · E-mail jjump@saia.com