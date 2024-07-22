ICYMI: Governor Shapiro Secures Major Economic Development Investments in 2024-25 Bipartisan Budget to Turn Dirt Into Jobs, Create More Economic Opportunity, and Attract More Businesses to Pennsylvania

Harrisburg, PA – This week, Governor Josh Shapiro traveled the Commonwealth highlighting the major economic development priorities secured in the 2024-25 bipartisan budget: $500 million for site development, $20 million for the Main Street Matters program to support small businesses and commercial corridors, $20 million in state funding for small minority-owned businesses in Pennsylvania, and $15 million for tourism marketing to boost our economy, attract more visitors, and support good-paying jobs.

During visits to Northampton and Luzerne counties, the Governor highlighted his key priorities to make Pennsylvania more competitive economically, grow the Commonwealth’s economy, and create good-paying jobs during visits to the original headquarters for the former Bethlehem Steel Corp and Production Systems Automation, Inc. in Duryea.

Since taking office, Governor Shapiro has been focused on making Pennsylvania more competitive on a national scale, attracting more businesses, and creating good-paying job – securing nearly $2 billion in private sector investments to create economic opportunity for all Pennsylvanians and transformational investments in the 2023-24 and 2024-25 budgets.

Read what elected officials and community and economic development leaders are saying about the budget’s investment to create more economic opportunity across the Commonwealth:

ELECTED OFFICIALS:

Senator Nick Miller: “We’re in the heart of the fastest growing region in the Commonwealth and investments like this from our Governor and our General Assembly, they pay off. Just last week, we secured some phenomenal budget wins and Governor Shapiro delivered – whether an economic development or education. When we talk about bigger investments like PA SITES, and you have the full global picture tying that together with our business leaders and our community members – it’s a phenomenal effort and it shows we can deliver on some big stuff.”

Representative Kyle Donahue: “Today marks a significant first step to increase Pennsylvania’s competitiveness by investing in site development to establish shovel ready locations across the Commonwealth. This significant investment will turn dirt into jobs, accelerate business development and create economic opportunity throughout the Commonwealth.”

Representative Aaron Kaufer: “Getting PA Sites done in this year’s budget isn’t just a gamechanger for Northeast Pennsylvania but for the Commonwealth as a whole. Our investment in this year’s budget sets us on a trajectory for long term success and budget stability by generating billions of dollars in recurring tax revenue annually while simultaneously showing that Pennsylvania is open for business.”

Senator Lisa Boscola: “For over a decade, Pennsylvania has sat on the sidelines and let other states pass us by on sound economic development, policy and investing in our future. Governor Shapiro wanted to change that, and he got started right away. Only two years into office, we have an amazing budget and we’re getting Pennsylvania back into the economic development game. Today, we’re here to let everyone know that Pennsylvania is open for business and ready to invest when government works in collaboration with the business community. It results in a better tomorrow for all our communities, and Bethlehem is proof of that.”

Representative Steve Samuelson: “This year’s budget was a huge win for economic development. The economic development strategy that the Governor announced in January that has now been enacted into law is going to have benefits for our state for our region for decades to come. In Pennsylvania, we preserve our history, and we also plan for the future, and we develop so we have a lot of economic success. That economic success is now on high speed with Governor Shapiro’s plan that is now in law. The $500 million for site selection is huge, and we will see those benefits for years to come.”

Representative Jim Haddock: “I am excited to join Governor Shapiro hear today in Duryea to highlight innovative economic growth and development programs include in this year’s budget. A new $500 million in site development program, including $400 million to create the Pennsylvania Strategic Investments to Enhance Sites (PA SITES) program to bring more shovel ready commercial and industrial sites to Pennsylvania, $20 million for the Main Street Matters program to support small businesses that are the backbone of communities here in Luzerne and Lackawanna Counites.”

Senator Marty Flynn: “Governor Shapiro’s leadership in bringing Democrats and Republicans together shows his dedication to Pennsylvania’s working families. In a state with a divided legislature, he’s proven that by working together, we can achieve real results. His ambitious budget is a product of hard work and compromise, focused on investing in our communities and creating good-paying jobs. By securing nearly $2 billion in private sector investments and cutting down red tape, the Governor is making Pennsylvania a leader in job creation and economic growth. Governor Shapiro’s long-term economic plan is a call to action for all of us, and we’re committed to supporting his vision to keep Pennsylvania open for business.”

ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT AND COMMUNITY LEADERS:

Michael McHale, President & CEO of Production Systems Automation, Inc.: “I am deeply honored to stand before you today for the signing of such an important package for the future of Pennsylvania’s manufacturing and technology industry. The PA SITES program will allow manufacturing companies like ours to grow, develop the next generation of manufacturing talent and provide a future for Pennsylvanians, and gives companies like ours a chance to grow and compete on a national stage.”

Lindsay Griffin-Boylan, President & CEO of the Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce and Chamber of Business & Industry: “Today, we recognize that support and we also celebrate the historic investment made in Economic Development in this year’s bipartisan budget and the significant impact this will have for our future economy and growth. This budget not only makes us competitive now, but prepares this region and this Commonwealth to be the leader in economic development, job creation, and innovation for years to come.”

Michelle Mikitish, President of the Greater Pittston Chamber of Commerce: “Thank you, Mike, and the PSA Systems team for hosting us today as Governor Shapiro and Secretary Siger visit Luzerne County to share highlights of the Commonwealth’s new budget that includes significant investment in economic and workforce development designed to make Pennsylvania more attractive and competitive to businesses. In addition to the PA SITES Program, the budget also includes $20 Million for the Main Street Matters program to support small business. Over 7,000 small businesses are the backbone of the 76 municipalities that make up Luzerne County. The Main Street Matters program is a much-needed resource that will support the growth of small business and strengthen our communities.”

Jay Garner, President and Founder of Garner Economics: “Secretary Siger and Governor Shapiro invited me along with seven other global site location consulting firms to come to Harrisburg and talk about in a very candid open discussion what does the Commonwealth need to do to become globally competitive in the economic development environment. What impressed me – because I don’t see this very often – the Governor and his team listened, they acted, and now they are implementing, and that is absolutely huge. I happen to think that the Lehigh Valley is the shining star for economic development in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. So Governor, congratulations to you and your team. You’ve done a magnificent job now the onus is on me and my counterparts to bring the business to the state because now you’re creating the framework, the environment to make it happen.”

