DeLorean Motor Company and Karate Combat Announce Strategic Partnership

KC Brings first multi-year auto partnership to Combat Sports in last 5 Years





DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, July 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DeLorean Motor Company (DMC), renowned for its iconic sports cars, and Karate Combat, the premier professional karate league, proudly announce a new partnership that marks a significant step towards combining luxury automotive excellence with the cutting-edge sport of karate.

Effective immediately, DeLorean Motor Company becomes the official luxury auto partner of KC. This collaboration brings together two iconic brands, each known for pushing boundaries and embracing innovation in their respective fields.

KC, known for its electrifying full-contact karate competitions broadcasted globally, KC will benefit from the support of DeLorean Motor Company in enhancing the overall experience for athletes, fans, and stakeholders alike. This partnership represents a shared commitment to excellence, performance, and a forward-thinking Web3 approach to sports and automotive engineering.

"We are thrilled to announce our partnership with DeLorean Motor Company," said Pete Vesey, CCO of Karate Combat. "Their commitment to precision engineering and luxury aligns perfectly with our mission to elevate karate and combat sports to new heights of excitement and accessibility worldwide."

DeLorean Motor Company, a symbol of automotive innovation and style since its inception, sees this collaboration as an opportunity to engage with a dynamic and global audience through the platform of professional karate. This partnership underscores their dedication to supporting unique and forward-looking initiatives that resonate with enthusiasts worldwide.

"We are excited to partner with KC, a league that shares our passion for performance and innovation," said Ben Marquart, CTO of DeLorean Motor Company. "Together, we look forward to combining our strengths to create memorable experiences for fans and participants alike."

The partnership will see DeLorean Motor Company prominently featured at KC events and through various digital and social media channels. This collaboration promises to bring added excitement and value to both DeLorean automobile enthusiasts and karate fans worldwide.

For more information about DeLorean Motor Company and Karate Combat, visit www.delorean.com and www.karate.com.

About DeLorean Motor Company: DeLorean Motor Company (DMC) is a manufacturer of sports cars originally formed in 1975 by automobile industry executive John DeLorean. Known for its iconic gull-wing door design and stainless steel body construction, the DeLorean DMC-12 achieved worldwide fame as the time machine in the "Back to the Future" film trilogy. Now 40 years later DeLorean is back in the car business providing a whole new era of merchandising and licensing deals to come for future generations to enjoy.

About Karate Combat: Karate Combat is the world’s premier full-contact striking league, blending the excitement of full-contact bouts with immersive CGI environments powered by the Unreal Engine. Olympic medalists and national champions from around the world are just some of the multi-discipline athletes invited to compete in pursuit of the KC Championship belt. The league is broadcast to over 120 countries worldwide and concurrently streamed without a paywall on karate.com and other streaming services. Former UFC heavyweight champion and KC Chairman Bas Rutten hosts events alongside Georges St-Pierre, Lyoto Machida, Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson, and “Big Mike” Majlak. The league is owned by Sensei Sports LLC, a Dubai, UAE Company.

Tune into Karate.com on July 25 to watch KC 48 live from Nashville, TN.

Media Contact

press@karate.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/96679eea-cf91-4d21-9e6d-64c2f1bc3000