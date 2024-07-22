Finacity Facilitates a EUR 50 Million Receivables Securitization Program for Metinvest Trametal and Ferriera Valsider in Italy

GENOA, Italy and KYIV, Ukraine and STAMFORD, Conn. and NEW YORK, July 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Finacity Corporation (“Finacity”), a White Oak Global Advisors Company, announced that it has successfully launched a EUR 50 million receivables securitization program for Metinvest Trametal and Ferriera Valsider, two re-rolling steel mills headquartered in Genoa, Italy, which are part of Metinvest Group (“Metinvest”) with assets based in Ukraine, the EU, the UK and the US. Finacity provided origination, analytic and structuring support, and serves as the ongoing Administrator.



The transaction has been structured by Banca Akros S.p.A (Gruppo Banco BPM), through an Italian Law 130 /99 special purpose vehicle issuing partially paid variable funding senior notes subscribed by Banco BPM S.p.A. as senior investor.

Securitization is a part of Metinvest’s funding strategy aimed at supporting sales in the EU and improving the working capital position of Italian re-rollers of Metinvest.

Yuriy Ryzhenkov, Chief Executive Officer of Metinvest, stated, “We appreciate embarking on a new receivables securitization transaction with Finacity, with whom we have already built a good track record in the past.”

About Metinvest

METINVEST is a vertically integrated group of steel and mining companies that manages every link of the value chain, from mining and processing iron ore and coal to making and selling semi-finished and finished steel products. It comprises steel and mining production facilities located in Ukraine, the UK, the EU and the US, as well as a sales network covering all key global markets. For financial reporting purposes, Metinvest’s business is divided into two segments: Metallurgical and Mining.

For further information please visit: www.metinvestholding.com

About Metinvest Trametal and Ferriera Valsider

Metinvest Trametal SpA (“Metinvest Trametal”) and Ferriera Valsider SpA (“Ferriera Valsider”) are Metinvest’s steel plate re-rollers located in Italy. They have approximately 1.2 million tons of flat product capacity (plates and hot rolled coils). They offer a wide range of grades suitable for application in numerous industrial sectors.

About Finacity, a White Oak Global Advisors Company

Finacity, a White Oak Global Advisors Company, specializes in the structuring and provision of efficient capital markets receivables funding programs, supplier and payables finance, back-up servicing, and program administration. Finacity currently facilitates the financing and administration of an annual receivables volume of approximately US $200 billion. With resources in the USA, Europe, Latin America, and Asia, Finacity conducts business throughout the world with obligors in over 210 countries and territories. Finacity is affiliated with White Oak Global Advisors, LLC, a leading alternative debt manager specializing in originating and providing financing solutions to facilitate the growth, refinancing, and recapitalization of small and medium enterprises.

For further information, please visit www.finacity.com.

