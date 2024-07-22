N2OFF INC. Enters the Growing Solar PV Market and signs an Agreement with a Company of Seasoned Experts in the Field

The global solar photovoltaic (PV) market was estimated at USD 150 billion in 2022 and is predicted to hit over USD 383.78 billion by 2032

Neve Yarak, Israel, July 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- N2OFF, Inc.\ (NASDAQ: NITO) (FSE:80W) (“N2OFF”, or the “Company”), a clean- tech company offering sustainable solutions for various industries, announced today the expansion to the solar PV (photovoltaic) market, potentially proving investors lucrative assets alongside its innovation for the agri- tech market.

N2OFF partnered with Solterra Renewable Energy Ltd. (“Solterra”), a company founded in 2022 by Eran Litvak and Yair Harel, in the field of solar PV systems. Each of the founders is an expert in the field of solar PV, with a track record of dozens of successful projects. In addition, both are experienced entrepreneurs and managers with over 20 years of proven experience in identifying business opportunities, enhancing projects, and maximizing value in both the energy and financial sectors.

Solterra is currently active in three primary target markets: Italy, Poland, and Germany, managing a portfolio of at various stages of Solar PV development with a total cumulative capacity of approximately 300 megawatts.

“In recent months, we focused on the development of our subsidiary, NTWO OFF Ltd., which aims to reduce N₂O emissions using innovative bacterial technology for agriculture. In parallel, we identified what we believe is an attractive opportunity in the growing solar PV market. Our decision to enter this field was primarily driven by our collaboration with the experts from Solterra, who have experience in leading solar PV projects. The current loan agreement marks the beginning of a collaboration we believe could have great potential for profitability and revenue generation in future projects” David Palach, Chief Executive Officer of N2OFF.

According to Precedence Research , the global solar PV market was estimated at $150 billion in 2022 and is predicted to hit over $383.78 billion by 2032 and poised to grow at a CAGR of 9.90% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2032.

N2OFF entered into a loan agreement with Solterra and certain other private investors pursuant to which they committed to loan Solterra an aggregate of €500,000, of which €375,000 was committed by the Company.

About N2OFF Inc:

N2OFF, Inc. (formerly known as Save Foods, Inc.) is a clean-tech company that through its three operational subsidiaries delivers integrated solutions for improved safety, quality, and sustainability from field to table. Save Foods Ltd., N2OFF's majority-owned Israeli subsidiary, focuses on post-harvest treatments in fruit and vegetables to control and prevent pathogen contamination, significantly reduce the use of hazardous chemicals, and prolong fresh produce’s shelf life. NTWO OFF Ltd., N2OFF's majority-owned Israeli subsidiary, seeks to contribute to tackling greenhouse gas emissions, offering a pioneering solution to mitigate nitrous oxide (N 2 O) emissions, a potent greenhouse gas with 310 times the global warming impact of carbon dioxide. NTWO OFF Ltd., aims to promote agricultural practices that are both environmentally friendly and economically viable. N2OFF additionally holds a minority ownership in Plantify Foods, Inc., a Canadian company listed on the TSXV that offers a wide range of clean-label healthy food options that are nutritious, gluten free, non-allergenic, use whole natural ingredients, and are easy to prepare. For more information on Save Foods Ltd. and NTWO OFF Ltd. visit our website: www.n2off.com .

Forward-looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on our current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including market conditions as well as those discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in N2OFF’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on April 1, 2024, and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. We are not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.