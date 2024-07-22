Thumzup® to Support the Sale of Star Trek Branded Wines at San Diego Comic-Con 2024

Attendees can earn cash for their posts on social media through the Thumzup App when posting about Star Trek Wines

Los Angeles, CA, July 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thumzup Media Corporation (“Thumzup” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: TZUP), a leader in innovative social media branding and marketing solutions, is excited to announce that it will represent Wines That Rock in the sales of their Star Trek Wines at the highly anticipated San Diego Comic-Con , taking place from July 25 to July 28, 2024. This collaboration is designed to honor the iconic Star Trek legacy and offer fans a unique opportunity to experience specially curated wine collections inspired by the cherished franchise.

The Star Trek Wines collection features a variety of themed wines, including the Klingon Bloodwine Cabernet Sauvignon, Chateau Picard, and the United Federation of Planets Andorian Blue and more. Each wine is crafted to embody the spirit of Star Trek's iconic stories and characters, making this collection a prized addition for fans and collectors alike.

“We are thrilled to represent Wines That Rock’s premium Star Trek Wines at Comic-Con,” said Robert Steele, CEO and Founder of Thumzup. “This event is the perfect venue to showcase these unique wines and connect with the passionate Star Trek community. Fans will have the opportunity to experience the Star Trek universe in a novel and exciting way through these expertly crafted wines.”

Attendees of San Diego Comic-Con will have the chance to order the exclusive wines at the Thumzup booth, located across from the convention center, adjacent to the Star Trek Wines display area. In addition, Thumzup will offer attendees the chance to earn exclusive rewards by sharing their experiences with the Star Trek Wines samples on social media via the Thumzup app. This unique opportunity allows fans to engage further with the wines and the community, enhancing their Comic-Con experience.

“Our mission at Thumzup is to create meaningful connections between people and brands through authentic social media interactions,” Steele continued. “Representing Wines That Rock’s Star Trek Wines at Comic-Con exemplifies our commitment to innovative marketing and community engagement.”

The Thumzup app, available on both the App Store and Google Play , empowers users to become brand advocates, enhancing advertisers’ visibility while enabling users to monetize their social media activities.

About Thumzup®

Thumzup Media Corporation (Thumzup) is democratizing the multi-billion-dollar social media branding and marketing industry. Its flagship product, the Thumzup platform, utilizes a robust programmatic advertiser dashboard coupled with a consumer-facing App to enable individuals to get paid cash for posting about participating advertisers on major social media outlets through the Thumzup App. The easy-to-use dashboard allows advertisers to programmatically customize their campaigns. Cash payments are made to App users/creators through PayPal and other major cash apps for approved posts.

Thumzup is a publicly traded company (OTCQB stock ticker: TZUP). For more information, please visit https://www.thumzupmedia.com .

Legal Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These include, without limitation, statements about its potential growth, impacts on the advertising industry, plans for potential uplisting, and planned expansion. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that these plans, objectives, expectations or intentions will be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and the trading price for our common stock may fluctuate significantly. Forward-looking statements also are affected by the risk factors described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

