Vocodia Holdings Corp. Selected by MD Exam to Revolutionize Contact Center Operations

CHICAGO, July 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vocodia Holdings Corp. (CBOE: VHAI), a pioneering AI software company specializing in practical AI solutions, today announces a new client after a successful pilot with MD Exam, a leading telemedicine provider of innovative, affordable, and high-quality weight loss programs. This collaboration agreement aims to initially streamline MD Exam's intake process, with a planned integration of Vocodia's advanced AI into nearly all their contact center operations over the next 90 days.



Sergio Padron, CEO of MD Exam, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, “After evaluating multiple AI vendors through an extensive pilot project, we selected Vocodia not only for their exceptional team fit but also for the outstanding performance of their AI platform, which demonstrated impressive speed and low latency. We are very excited to work with Vocodia and look forward to a successful future together.”

Brian Podolak, Founder and CEO of Vocodia, commented, “We are excited for the opportunity to expand our reach and support more telemedicine providers. This opportunity with MD Exam is the first of many to come. It represents one of several pilot projects we participated in during the second quarter of 2024, and we anticipate that, upon the completion, many more of them to transition into revenue-generating operations. We look forward to sharing more news soon as these Q2 pilot projects mature to revenue generating customers in Q3.”

Vocodia is an AI software company that develops practical AI solutions, making them easily accessible for businesses through cloud-based platforms. These solutions are cost-effective and scalable to enterprise levels. Vocodia specializes in conversational AI, providing scalable enterprise-level AI sales and customer service solutions. Their Digital Intelligent Sales Agents (DISAs) are designed to sound and feel human, performing tasks that require human-like conversation, thereby reducing labor costs and enhancing communication effectiveness. For more information, please visit: http://www.vocodia.com.

MD Exam is a health technology company that integrates the latest medications, proven coaching methods, and modern technology to help patients achieve sustainable weight loss. With a licensed physician network in all 50 states, MD Exam physians specialize in the weigh loss drugs Semaglutide (Ozempic) and tirzepitide (Wegovy) and by offering affordable and high-quality programs, MD Exam ensures that everyone has access. For more information, please visit: https://mdexam.com/.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," strategy," "future," "likely," "may,", "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the risks and uncertainties more fully in the section captioned "Risk Factors" in the Company's Registration Statement on Form S-1 related to the public offering (SEC File No. File No. 333-269489) and other reports we file with the SEC. As a result of these matters, changes in facts, assumptions not being realized or other circumstances, our actual results may differ materially from the expected results discussed in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and undertake no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

