Actelis Receives Over $150,000 in New Military Orders for New Cyber-Hardened Networking Solutions

Order for a global multi-billion dollar tier-1 military contractor bolsters Actelis' momentum in military infrastructure landscape following JITC and NIST certification for FIPS standard

FREMONT, Calif., July 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Actelis Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASNS) ("Actelis" or the "Company"), a market leader in cyber-hardened, rapid deployment networking solutions for IoT applications, today announced that it has received new orders of over $150,000 for a tier-1 military contractor for its latest cyber-hardened networking solution, the GigaLine 800, which will be deployed on U.S. military bases. This order marks the first major deployment of the GL800, underscoring Actelis' momentum in the military sector following its certification by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) for FIPS standard, the Joint Interoperability Test Command (JITC), and placement on the U.S. Department of Defense's Approved Products List.



Military bases are continuing to modernize and digitize, requiring increased bandwidth to support buildings and IoT devices spread across their campuses. In December, Actelis officially launched the GigaLine 800 (GL800), designed specifically to deliver higher bandwidth to buildings and IoT devices. The GL800 is a hybrid-fiber solution, providing secure multi-gigabit fiber-grade connectivity over existing wiring, enabling rapid, overnight deployment while saving government agencies and service providers significant costs by avoiding the need for new construction and heavy engineering.

"This order for a significant military contractor is a testament to Actelis' growth and ambition in the IoT sector. Our innovative solutions continue to gain traction, and this latest deployment of the GL800 highlights our ability to meet the critical needs of modern military infrastructure with rapid deployment capabilities," said Tuvia Barlev, Chairman and CEO of Actelis. "As we expand our footprint in the IoT market, we are committed to delivering cutting-edge, secure, and quickly deployable solutions that drive growth and ensure the highest levels of network performance and security for our clients."

The GL800 is designed with high-end security protocols, including 256-bit MACsec encryption. It is just one of Actelis' secure solutions that is JITC certified, making it highly attractive to government agencies looking to enhance their network security and achieve rapid connectivity.

About Actelis Networks, Inc.

Actelis Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASNS) is a market leader in cyber-hardened, rapid-deployment networking solutions for wide-area IoT applications including federal, state and local government, ITS, military, utility, rail, telecom and campus applications. Actelis’ unique portfolio of hybrid fiber-copper, environmentally hardened aggregation switches, high density Ethernet devices, advanced management software and cyber-protection capabilities, unlocks the hidden value of essential networks, delivering safer connectivity for rapid, cost-effective deployment. For more information, please visit www.actelis.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that these plans, objectives, expectations or intentions will be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections. Actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and the trading price for our common stock may fluctuate significantly. Forward-looking statements also are affected by the risk factors described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

