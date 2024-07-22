GuideOne Insurance Names Troy Spoonemore Chief Underwriting & Risk Officer

WEST DES MOINES, IOWA, July 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GuideOne Insurance Company (“GuideOne” or the “Company”), a trusted provider of property and casualty insurance and risk management solutions, today announced that Troy Spoonemore has been promoted to chief underwriting & risk officer. Spoonemore joined GuideOne in 1998 and has cultivated a unique breadth of insurance and leadership skills through roles spanning claims, loss control, risk management and underwriting.

Spoonemore most recently served as the Company’s vice president, technology & innovation strategy. In his new role, he is responsible for leading GuideOne’s commitment to underwriting excellence, strategic alignment with the vision and goals of the Company and our risk management function. Spoonemore will lead all aspects of GuideOne’s underwriting governance, operations and overall performance, while also providing account-level risk insights across all business segments.

“Troy’s broad range of property and casualty insurance experience and breadth of operational leadership roles within GuideOne provide an excellent knowledge base for him to assume this role,“ stated GuideOne President and Chief Executive Officer Ken Cadematori. “He is a proven leader, and I am excited for Troy to lead GuideOne’s underwriting and risk management strategy.”

