UFirst Credit Union Demonstrates Commitment to Community Impact Through Cultural and Financial Initiatives
UFirst Credit Union's recent initiatives in May and June highlight its dedication to community impact through cultural diversity and financial education events.WEST JORDAN, UTAH, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UFirst Credit Union’s recent community engagement initiatives showcase its steadfast commitment to making a positive impact on the community. In May and June, UFirst hosted and participated in events that exemplified its dedication to fostering cultural diversity and providing essential financial education to the community.
In May, UFirst organized a vibrant Cinco De Mayo event at their Financial Center in West Jordan, attracting over five hundred attendees and featuring seventeen small business vendors to highlight their growing brands. The culturally focused event included music, food, and costumed performers, representing different regions of Mexico, creating a festive and inclusive atmosphere for all attendees.
Financial education is a priority for UFirst. In May, the credit union partnered with "Be Strong," an organization focused on improving the lives of young people, to offer financial guidance to a group of high school-aged teens from underrepresented areas of Salt Lake. This collaboration underscores the importance of financial literacy for teens and young adults, setting them up for greater financial success.
Sergio Bodero, UFirst Business Development Manager, reiterated the importance of community involvement, “It’s vital to our growth strategy and allows us to not only feature our brand for further recognition, but also gives our employees and our communities an opportunity to grow. Whether we are teaching a class, tabling at a local market, or involved in the development of our communities, that is how and why we make a difference and an impact every day.”
In June, UFirst proudly marched in the Utah Pride Parade to celebrate diversity, inclusivity, and equity in the community, demonstrating unwavering support towards creating a more inclusive and supportive environment for all.
Wendi Pettett, a UFirst team member, highlighted that, "Our participation in the Pride Parade helps strengthen community bonds. It demonstrates our commitment to equality and shows that creating a supportive environment where everyone can thrive is at the heart of our organization."
For more information about UFirst Credit Union's community initiatives, visit the UFirst Credit Union website or call 801-481-8800.
About UFirst Credit Union: UFirst Credit Union is dedicated to making a positive impact on the community through cultural and financial initiatives, fostering inclusivity and financial education for all. The credit union offers various personal and business accounts, loans, and credit solutions to ensure every member has access to the best financial products and services. Online banking and insurance options are also available.
