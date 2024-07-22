Increasing Cases of Lactose Intolerance Drives Demand for Dairy Alternatives Market Predicted to Surpass USD 46,832.6 Million by 2034 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The United States dairy alternative market is set to grow at a CAGR of 4.3%, driven by rising consumer preference for sweetened flavored soy and almond milk. Increasing demand for yogurt and ice cream made from dairy alternatives, along with the growing trend of veganism, are key factors boosting product sales.

NEWARK, Del, July 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Sales of dairy alternative is estimated to be worth USD 23,082 million in 2024. The market is expected to rise at a CAGR of 7.3% and reach a valuation of USD 46,832.6 million by 2034.



The market growth is attributed to the rising health consciousness among individuals and the growing trend of adopting plant-based diets. The increase in lactose-intolerant people is also driving the demand for dairy alternatives. Dairy alternatives are rich in nutrients such as vitamins and minerals, which attract health-conscious people.

Rising concerns related to the environment, animals, sustainability, etc., are also responsible for surging sales of dairy alternatives. The increasing trend of veganism in European countries drives the market forward. Consumers prefer soy, rice, and almond milk, rich in zinc, magnesium, iron, phosphorus, copper, etc., which act as dairy alternatives and help boost the immune system.

Some factors restrict the growth of the market. Soy and nuts can cause allergies in individuals, inhibiting their demand. The limited availability of raw materials to produce dairy alternatives is expected to create challenges for market players.

Lifestyle Change is Driving Growth in the Dairy Alternatives Market

Vegan or flexitarian diets are becoming increasingly popular around the world and are projected to generate attractive prospects for the dairy substitutes market to flourish, along with cruelty to animals being widely condemned around the world. According to FAO and Global Dairy Platform Inc., the dairy sector's greenhouse gas emissions have grown drastically in recent times, which is affecting the dairy industry negatively.

This has prompted concerns about the long-term viability of animal agriculture. As a result, the demand for dairy alternatives has increased in both developed and developing countries. The diversification of vegan food choices has been aided by an increase in the number of developing players in the dairy alternatives sector. There are dairy substitutes that taste exactly like dairy products while also providing additional nutrition.

“Consumers are inclined toward the adoption of nutrient-rich dairy alternatives due to rising concerns related to the environment and sustainability. The market is expected to grow over the forecast period as awareness about plant-based food products is rising,” - Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner at Future Market Insights

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

The dairy alternative market is projected to rise at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2024 to 2034.

The demand for dairy alternatives is expected to reach USD 46,832.6 million by 2034.

The market grew at a CAGR of 7.0% during the historical period.

The soy segment is set to lead the market, holding a share of 48.2% in 2024.

The B2C segment commands a share of 90.8% of the market by distribution channel in 2024.

The market in Germany is projected to grow rapidly at a CAGR of 8.8% over the forecast period.

The market in the United States is expected to rise at a CAGR of 4.3% through 2034.

The market in India is expected to record a CAGR of 6.8% through 2034.

The market in China is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 3.5% over the forecast period.



Dairy Alternatives Market Opportunity

Dairy Substances Have a Lot of Health Benefits

Patients suffering from heart disease love the medication since it reduces cholesterol levels. Soy milk has fewer calories than whole and skim milk and the same protein content as cow's milk. Furthermore, the National Institutes of Health reports that more than 80% of Southeast Asians are lactose intolerant, a figure that is rising as the region's population expands. Lactose-free goods such as soymilk, almond, coconut, oat, and rice milk are just a few examples of those whose demand is expected to rise over the forecast period.

As coconut milk is high in vitamins and minerals, it can be used to cure arthritis. It helps to keep blood pressure in check and is a major source of magnesium. The market for dairy substitutes is expected to develop in the coming years as millennials' desire for coconut creams and yogurt grows. When it comes to milk, folks who are overweight prefer nuts. It has fewer calories than cow's milk and is useful for weight control. Because, unlike cow's milk, it prevents the growth of breast and prostate cancer cells, the product is expected to gain popularity as a dietary supplement over the projected period.

Dairy Alternatives Market Trends

One of the primary drivers for market expansion is the increasing prevalence of chronic medical disorders such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases (CVD), and gastrointestinal diseases, as well as the growing number of people with lactose intolerance. Rising consumer awareness of the benefits of consuming dairy alternatives is expected to propel the dairy alternatives market even further. These alternatives are easier to digest than regular dairy products and do not cause uncomfortable bloating or other gastrointestinal problems.

The growing trend of veganism around the world, as well as different technological development works in the manufacturing procedures of these products, are driving market expansion. Manufacturers, for example, are using ultra-high temperature (UHT) processing and enzymatic liquefaction procedures to increase product production and nutritional content. Other factors, such as the availability of numerous sweetened, flavored, and unsweetened variations, strong marketing by producers, and rising urbanization around the world, are projected to drive the worldwide dairy alternatives market in the coming years.

Competitive Landscape

The dairy alternative market is characterized by well-known players competing for a higher profit share. Manufacturers focus on the development of new products and alternatives for milk-based goods, contributing to market expansion.

New players can easily enter the market as the processes involved in dairy alternative production do not require complex technologies. Key players can capitalize on this aspect to increase their market position. This is expected to enhance market competition during the forecast period.

Notable Developments

In June 2023, Oatly Group AB introduced two flavors of oat-based cream cheese for vegans in the United States.

In November 2021, Blue Diamond introduced an extra creamy textured almond milk made from quality California-grown Blue Diamond almonds.

Key Market Players

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.

SunOpta Inc.

Danone

Oatly

Vitasoy International Holdings Limited

DAIYA FOODS INC.

Melt Organic

Living Harvest Foods Inc.

Ripple Foods

Earth’s Own Food Company Inc.

ADM

The Whitewave Foods Company

Eden Foods, Inc.

Nutriops, S.L.

Freedom Foods Group Ltd.

Blue Diamond Growers

CP Kelco

Organic Valley Family of Farms

Others



Large Vegetarian Population of India Driving the Dairy Alternatives Market



Due to an increasing number of vegans and health concerns about antibiotics and growth hormones commonly found in cow's milk, the consumption of milk alternatives has steadily increased. In a primarily vegetarian country like India, vegetarian-friendly plant-based milk alternatives are positioned to put pressure on the traditional dairy business.

In India, soy milk is undoubtedly the most popular and easiest-to-find kind of non-dairy milk. Fortified soy milk, made from soya beans, has the same amount of protein as cow's milk and is a very good source of vitamin D and calcium. Vegan milk has a considerable presence in the Indian market, with brands like Sofit and Staeta's almond and soy milk, which are heaped high on shop shelves.

Demand for Flavored Milk and Ice Cream Driving the Market in the United States

The United States is the prominent market for dairy substitutes, as a wide range of yogurt and ice cream are consumed daily with ingredients containing dairy alternatives. Rising consumer demand for sweetened flavored soy and almond milk is predicted to drive the dairy substitutes market in the country as well. Various food items and sweets are made with dairy alternatives, which are milk-based, and are projected to drive sales forward in the United States.

Rise in Plant-based Diets in the United Kingdom Driving Dairy Alternatives Market

Vegan diets are becoming very popular in the United Kingdom as consumer demand shifts away from animal protein to plant protein. This preference for plant-based diets is linked to a variety of factors, such as ethical or religious beliefs, including sustainability concerns, health awareness, and environmental and animal rights concerns.

Plant-based beverages made from dairy alternatives have a large market potential due to rising consumer demand for vegan-friendly cuisine. Sainsbury's has doubled the amount of dairy-free milk brands it supplies in response to consumer demand, and approximately 300 stores have begun to roll out separate non-dairy bays with milk, yogurt, and other drinks.

Health Benefits of Dairy Alternatives Driving the Market in Brazil

Brazil has the key market share for dairy alternatives in the Latin America region, owing to a shift in traditional purchasing patterns brought on by the growing middle class and millennials. Because of such a high percentage of lactose-intolerant people in Brazil, vegan or plant-based choices are creating a lot of interest.

Sugar reduction, nutritious eating, and increased protein and fiber content in food are three significant trends affecting the Brazilian industry. These trends have an impact on the market for plant-based products. As more people examine healthier living options, new lactose-free, dairy-free, and plant-based/vegan options are becoming more popular.

Key Segments Covered in the Dairy Alternative Market

By Source:

Soy

Almond

Rice

Coconut

Oats

Others

By Product:

Regular/ Unflavoured Soy Milk Almond Milk Coconut Milk Oat Milk Others (Hemp, Flax, etc.)

Flavored Soy Milk Almond Milk Coconut Milk Oat Milk Others (Hemp, Flax, etc.)



By Nature:

Organic

Conventional

By Distribution Channel:

Direct Sales/ B2B

Indirect Sales/ B2C Hypermarkets/ Supermarkets Convenience Stores Mass Grocery Retailers Specialty Stores Online Retail







By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Others

