Minister Senzo Mchunu: Operational readiness parade at Castle of Good Hope

The Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Mrs Angie Motshekga,

Deputy Ministers Mathale and Boshielo,

National Police Commissioner, General Masemola,

Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General (Adv) Patekile,

Deputy National Commissioners,

Lieutenant Generals present,

Deputy Provincial Commissioner Policing, Major General MM Manci,

Law Enforcement Officers,

Members of the media,

All protocol observed,

I stand before you today, deeply honored to address this esteemed assembly on the critical matter of safety and security as we prepare for the opening of Parliament. This annual event is not just a ceremonial occasion but a pivotal moment that underscores our democratic principles and the collective commitment we have towards fostering a secure and prosperous nation. NatJoints, plays a fundamental role in ensuring that our country remains safe, particularly during events of national significance.

The opening of Parliament is a time of reflection and renewal, where the nation looks to its leaders for guidance, vision, and assurance. Our role in ensuring the safety and security of this event cannot be overstated. The eyes of the nation, and indeed the world, will be upon us. We must demonstrate the highest standards of professionalism, integrity, and diligence.

Strategic coordination and intelligence sharing

First and foremost, the cornerstone of our security efforts lies in strategic coordination and intelligence sharing. The integrated efforts of various security agencies, including the South African Police Service (SAPS), the South African National Defence Force (SANDF), and intelligence services, are vital.

Our joint operations must be seamless, with clear communication channels and real-time information sharing to preempt and neutralise potential threats.

I urge all involved parties to ensure that intelligence is not only gathered but also analysed and disseminated promptly. This proactive approach will enable us to address any security concerns before they escalate. Our intelligence units must work around the clock to monitor and evaluate threats, both domestic and international, that could potentially disrupt this significant event.

Visible policing

The presence of law enforcement officers must be both reassuring and effective. Visible policing is a deterrent to criminal activity, and I call upon our officers to be vigilant and present throughout this period.

Preparedness and emergency response

Preparation is key to managing any security situation. Our emergency response teams must be well-prepared, well-equipped, and well-rehearsed Medical teams, fire services, and disaster management units should also be on high alert. Their readiness to respond to any emergency, be it a security threat or a natural disaster, is crucial to the overall safety of the event. Coordination between these units and law enforcement must be flawless.

Upholding human rights and legal frameworks

As we enforce security measures, we must never lose sight of our commitment to uphold the constitutional rights of our citizens. Every action we take should be within the bounds of the law, respecting the fundamental freedoms that are the bedrock of our democracy. Your duty is to protect the rights of individuals even as you safeguard the state.

Our mission remains clear: to protect and serve the people of South Africa with honour and courage. Your presence here today is a testament to your readiness and resilience in the face of these challenges.

I urge you to remain vigilant, stay united, and continue to uphold the principles that guide our service. Let us work together to ensure that this event proceeds without incident, showcasing the strength and stability of our nation.

I want to extend my deepest gratitude and appreciation to each one of you. Your unwavering dedication and commitment to safeguarding our nation are the pillars upon which our democracy stands.

As today is Nelson Mandela day, I would like to leave you with these words by

Nelson Mandela: “I learned that courage was not the absence of fear, but the triumph over it. The brave man is not he who does not feel afraid, but he who conquers that fear.”

Your safety is also of paramount importance. Take care of yourselves and your colleagues and remember that we are stronger together. The nation depends on your bravery and your commitment. Let us make this a proud moment for South Africa. Thank you for your service and may you all stay safe.

Thank you.