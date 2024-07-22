MIMEDX Announces Publication Focused on Surgical Applications Using MIMEDX Placental-Based Allografts in Nature – Scientific Reports

Study adds to the Company’s growing body of evidence and expands the understanding of the regulatory capabilities of its DHACM and LHACM allografts on the fibrotic process



Marks MIMEDX’s first publication in the 5th most-cited journal in the world

MARIETTA, Ga., July 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiMedx Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDXG) (“MIMEDX” or the “Company”) today announced the publication of a peer reviewed study characterizing a potential mechanism by which placental-based allografts modulate the occurrence of scarring and fibrosis in surgical procedures. The article, “Human amniotic membrane modulates collagen production and deposition in vitro” represents the Company’s first publication in Nature and can be accessed online here.

“We are pleased to have this study published in Nature – Scientific Reports, a leading, peer-reviewed journal with a reputation for publishing best-in-class scientific literature,” stated Michelle Massee, MIMEDX Vice President of R&D. “In addition to developing market-leading products, our aim is to continue to generate the industry’s most comprehensive library of clinical and scientific publications in support of our products’ use and efficacy. Through our research we hope to identify additional potential applications for amniotic membranes to improve patient outcomes. With the industry as a whole placing greater importance on generating robust clinical data in the field of skin substitutes, we believe that the addition of this study reaffirms our commitment to lead this field with innovation based on science and clinical evidence.”

The study evaluated two configurations of PURION processed placental-based allografts for their ability to regulate fibrotic processes as modeled in a physiologically relevant in vitro system. Both dehydrated human amnion chorion membrane (DHACM) and lyophilized human amnion chorion membrane (LHACM) demonstrated modulation of collagen production, deposition, and maturation in support of the hypothesis that amniotic membranes may function to interrupt pathological fibrosis and restore tissue homeostasis. The relevance of this study is significant to procedures where pathological fibrosis results in detrimental scarring and dysfunctional tissue. These findings expound on the multi-modal mechanism by which amniotic tissue supports the resolution of acute and chronic wounds.

About MIMEDX

MIMEDX is a pioneer and leader focused on helping humans heal. With more than a decade of helping clinicians manage chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds, MIMEDX is dedicated to providing a leading portfolio of products for applications in the wound care, burn, and surgical sectors of healthcare. The Company’s vision is to be the leading global provider of healing solutions through relentless innovation to restore quality of life. For additional information, please visit www.mimedx.com.

