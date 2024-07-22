Hill International Selected to Manage Capital Improvement Program for Los Angeles World Airports

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. and LOS ANGELES, July 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hill International, Inc., delivering the infrastructure of change, announced today it was selected by Los Angeles World Airports (LAWA), a Department of the City of Los Angeles, to provide program services for various airfield, landside, terminal, and utility and infrastructure improvements at Los Angeles International Airport, Van Nuys Airport, and LAWA’s landholdings in Palmdale.



LAWA’s Capital Improvement Program aims to modernize its vital infrastructure. The Program Services will be provided through a pool of Multiple Award Task Order Contracts (MATOC) collectively valued at $950 million, spanning a period of five years with two one-year options.

As part of this initiative, Hill’s services may include staff augmentation, project management, construction management, and project controls support throughout the program lifecycle. The Hill team looks forward to supporting LAWA in managing a diverse network of stakeholders and complying with City, State, Federal, and other regulatory agency standards.

“Hill has assembled an extraordinarily diverse group of consultants to meet LAWA’s CIP challenges. Our team’s depth of experience will be key to successfully executing these projects for LAWA,” says Hill Senior Vice President Juan-Pablo (J.P.) Villamizar. “With our thorough understanding of LAWA’s operations, especially through our Project Controls contract across the airports, we’re uniquely positioned to deliver the work efficiently and cost effectively. Hill is passionate in sharing LAWA’s commitment to workforce development, diversity, and economic benefits, and we will leverage our team’s inclusivity to create a legacy of economic vitality.”

“Receiving continued trust from LAWA in our ability to deliver high-priority projects is a great honor,” adds Hill Chief Executive Officer Raouf S. Ghali. “This enduring partnership has made a substantial impact on the region’s aviation market over the years, and I look forward to our team’s critical role in supporting LAWA’s transformative projects that will deliver numerous benefits to Los Angeles and the greater Southern California region.”

About Hill International

Hill International, with more than 3,600 professionals in over 100 offices worldwide, provides program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, advisory, facilities management, and other consulting services to clients in a variety of market sectors. Engineering News-Record magazine recently ranked Hill as one of the largest construction management firms in the United States. For more information on Hill, please visit our website at www.hillintl.com.

Hill is exclusively a program, project, and construction management provider, meaning we have one focus as a company: protecting client interests. Free of any potential conflicts, our entire business is geared towards helping clients achieve their desired outcomes. We are dedicated to exceeding expectations throughout the entire construction project lifecycle and adapt to the needs of each assignment to develop tailored approaches and solutions to meet those needs.

Hill is a proud member of the Global Infrastructure Solutions, Inc. family of companies. Learn more about GISI at www.gisi.com.

