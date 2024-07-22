Improving the legal aid means test as living costs rise

Law Society president Nick Emmerson said:

“The fact those living in the very deepest poverty are the only ones left who are eligible for full legal aid shows just how drastically this vital support has been cut back over the past 20 years.

“Viewing those who are already living significantly below the minimum income standard as being well enough off to contribute to legal costs will only lead to a denial of justice for survivors of abuse denied the protection they need and for families vulnerable to illegal evictions from rogue landlords.

"In the king's speech, the government pledged to reduce homelessness and tackle violence against women and girls.

"These pledges simply cannot be fulfilled unless the recommendations of the means test review are urgently implemented.

"The government has an opportunity here to improve access to justice for millions by introducing changes that have already been agreed and budgeted for."

Millions more people and families with children could qualify for free legal help in cases such as unfair eviction or domestic abuse if the UK government implements changes recommended by the means test review.

An inflation-adjusted launch of the reforms in 2025 would dramatically reduce the shortfalls in the incomes of people being denied legal aid based on the means test.